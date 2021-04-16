Elite Transit Solutions Announces Aggressive Growth: Opens New Chicago and Charlotte Locations and B

Pittsburgh-based, leading 3PL company Elite Transit Solutions (ELITE) has begun aggressive expansion plans with the opening of its first additional locations in Chicago and Charlotte. ELITE, which currently employs 120, has started hiring what it expects to be more than 200 new employees nationally by 2022, with potentially hundreds of more new hires in coming years. The company also has future plans to open more offices around the country.

In addition to strong customer relationships, the company is attributing much of its growth to its investment in creating groundbreaking proprietary software for the freight management industry.

“Our Chameleon TMS software is allowing us to evolve from a regional Pittsburgh business to a supply chain brand with a national presence. Our expansion reflects the evolution of our technology. Its scalability is enabling our explosive growth and ambitious goals for diversification in all ways,” said Michael Johnson, CEO, Elite Transit Solutions.

Through the first quarter of 2021, ELITE is on pace to move more than 85,000 truckloads for its customers in 2021, up from over 50,000 truckloads in 2020. Launched in 2013, ELITE ranked 997 on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list last year, showing three-year revenue growth of 463 percent. It has made the list for the past four consecutive years.

Geographic expansion and new hires

Johnson notes that both its new Chicago and Charlotte locations will house sales offices for clients and carrier partners. Both are currently operating in temporary spaces, but permanent offices in both cities are under contract and expected to open by August 2020.

ELITE’s Chicago presence will be a larger main office staffed by mid-level managers, sales, and on-site administrators, including Human Resources. The Charlotte location will serve as a sales satellite office, where two members of the company’s senior management team are also currently based.

By location, ELITE expects to hire over 100 new staff members in Chicago and 25 in Charlotte by 2022. Interested candidates may visit https://elitetransit.com/careers/ to access job postings, which continue to be updated.

Chameleon proprietary technology propels growth

ELITE’s exceptional customer service and freight management technology innovations have dramatically increased its customer base. Its Chameleon Suite of proprietary advanced logistics tools is a groundbreaking transportation management system (TMS) that creates a scalable infrastructure, allowing exponential expansion.

The user-friendly software employs predictive analytics to automate up to 80% of logistics tasks, which takes the burden off shippers and helps ELITE maintain its industry-leading 98% on-time delivery rate.

Of the roughly 16,000+ brokers in the industry, less than a dozen companies own and develop their own software. For ELITE, this investment has paid off by empowering its team to build solutions that address customer challenges, create efficiencies for carriers, and improve productivity and profitability for everyone involved. These innovations mean that ELITE can more effectively assess and control timing and expenses for greater profitability and plan for ongoing solutions development.

“With Chameleon, we have the leadership team, support, and infrastructure to fuel dramatic growth. A national presence will allow us to diversify our employee base, carrier partner base, and ultimately our shipper/client relationships,” noted Johnson.

About Elite Transit Solutions (ELITE)

Founded in Pittsburgh, PA, in 2013, Elite Transit Solutions (ELITE) is a recognized third-party logistics (3PL) leader in revolutionizing the freight management logistics industry. ELITE delivers innovative technology solutions that minimize waste while elevating service and value for customers in food and beverage, OEM, industrial, and chemical companies. The company has been honored on the Inc. 5000 list for three consecutive years as one of America’s fastest-growing companies and has received numerous additional industry awards such as Food Logistics’ Rock Stars and Top Green Providers, Best In Biz, and the Pittsburgh Business Times’ Fastest Growing Companies. Visit elitetransit.com, e-mail info@elitetransit.com, or call (878) 999-2880.