Arkansas-Based Transportation Expert Woodfield, Inc. Selects TexAmericas Center as Regional Home

Texarkana, USA (April 15, 2021) – TexAmericas Center is welcoming Woodfield, Inc., a family owned and operated trucking business headquartered in Camden, Arkansas, to its industrial park.

Woodfield will lease a 1,500-square-foot space for its offices and 10 spaces for its trailer trucks across a total of three acres. As transportation experts with more than 30 years of experience and hundreds of customers, Woodfield has continuously grown throughout the Midwest, east coast, and southern United States. TexAmericas Center will be the location of the company’s regional hauling division and its over-the-road (OTR) fleet management oversight. Woodfield’s regional-based operations will begin in early May 2021.

Woodfield offers a variety of trucking services to meet the needs of its customers. From long-haul dry van shipping and heavy/specialized services to regional and OTR flatbed trucking, Woodfield has flexibly addressed a wide array of clients’ transportation demands.

Woodfield selected TexAmericas Center based on a multitude of factors, including its warehousing opportunities, prime location, and the ease of working with its leadership. The organization felt comfortable that TexAmericas Center would have the ability to meet its demands today and into the future, thanks to the industrial park’s growth and long-term investments in infrastructure.

“TexAmericas Center leadership understood our business and worked to identify and present viable solutions quickly. We didn’t look any further. It was an easy ‘yes’ to them within 30 days from our initial exploratory conversations to signing a lease,” said Jimmy Starr, Owner, Woodfield, Inc. “Since the very early discussions, they have been exemplary in their ability to quickly and effectively put together plans that make our growth possible. As a result, remodeling will be complete, and we’ll be fully operational within 60 days of our early talks.”

Another selling point for TexAmericas Center was its location and the access it provides to qualified trucking employees. Truck driving is currently identified as one the of most in-demand careers and essential occupations. The Texarkana College Professional Driving Academy trains students in four weeks of study and instruction and is split between classroom time at the College, time at the driving yard, which is located on TexAmericas Center’s East Campus, and on the three interstates connecting at Texarkana. Drivers who have completed the program and have the minimum experience required by Woodfield, will have opportunities to work for the trucking firm.

“This is a perfect partnership for both Woodfield and our region,” said Scott Norton, Executive Director/CEO of TexAmericas Center. “Having a well-respected leader in transportation like Woodfield in our market is attractive to regional manufacturers who need the services of qualified trucking companies. Woodfield’s logistical expertise and growth-minded culture make them an ideal service provider and employer of choice.”

Woodfield will be able to immediately leverage Texarkana’s already-robust infrastructure and impressive transportation corridors to serve the needs of a growing client base. As Texarkana continues to position itself as an ideal location for manufacturers across a variety of industries, opportunities abound for Woodfield to leverage the region’s collaborative approach to economic development to enhance its reach.

TexAmericas Center’s 12,000 acres and 3.5 million square feet of space is fully entitled, providing potential tenants of specialized industries options that would be difficult or cost-prohibitive to secure in other regions. Its location in the Texarkana metropolitan area offers an attractive pipeline of talent and a logistics network to rival many larger – and therefore more expensive – urban hubs. TexAmericas Center also offers a unique complement of assets including industrial capacity utilities, interstate access, rail, fiber, and logistics services.

About TexAmericas Center

Located in the Texarkana metropolitan area, TexAmericas Center owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States. With roughly 12,000 development-ready acres of land and about 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial product, TexAmericas Center services four states (Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas). In 2020, TexAmericas Center was ranked as the #8 industrial park in the country by Business Facilities magazine. It is a designated US Opportunity Zone, HUBZone, New Market Tax Credit Census Tract, Foreign Trade Zone #258 and a Texas Enterprise Zone. TexAmericas Center has the operating capabilities of a municipality but functions like a traditional real estate development company, offering customized real estate solutions. For more information about TexAmericas Center, visit texamericascenter.com.