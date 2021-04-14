ProMatDX 2021: The benefits of reusable packaging on optimizing automation

Automated work environments are rapidly increasing around the world. According to the 2020 MHI Annual Industry Report, the global industrial robotics industry reports an annual growth rate of 13% from 2014 to 2019. For the material handling industry, the packaging of commercial goods is an important component for compliance and performance in automated environments. At an educational session Wednesday morning, a panel of industry executives discussed the trends in physical and digital automation within warehouse operations; the requirements for returnable, reusable transport packages in those automated environments; and how reusable packaging optimizes the performance within those systems.

With the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating interest in automation in supply chains, the panelists highlighted the benefits reusable packaging can have on optimizing those automation systems. With so many consumers shifting to e-commerce, a new movement is developing with regards to designing standardized packaging for the industry. “Reusable packaging and the equipment that comes with it—it’s critical that these are within specifications and that they meet the needs so automation can do its job efficiently,” said panel moderator Paul Kamholz, vice president of sales and marketing at packaging solutions provider Schoeller Allibert.

Other benefits of reusable packaging include (but are not limited to):

Offers standard application for storage and retrieval

Reusable pallets and totes can be a useful tool to digitally track and automate data – providing a critical communication link

Cuts down on packaging waste and contributes to a more productive and sustainable supply chain, which can lead to greater profitability in the long run

This presentation will be available on demand to registered attendees on April 19, 2021. To register for ProMatDX, click here.