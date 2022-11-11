Reusable Packaging for the New Wave of Supply Chain Automation

As consumer expectations for speed grow, the shortage of workers is also growing. Warehouse and distribution centers are feeling the squeeze of the tight labor market. While the sector already experiences naturally high turnover rates, intense competition has only exacerbated the issue. And the only way for these companies to keep pace with higher production volumes and a lack of labor is through the adoption of more technology. These advances in technology, combined with the need to keep pace with consumer demand in a tight labor market, have companies looking to automation as the answer to their challenges. So much so that MarketsandMarkets™ estimates the market for logistics sector automation will reach $88.9 billion by 2026, up from $48.4 billion in 2020. This white paper defines typical automation technologies and how reusable packaging drives system uptime, overall system success and supply chain sustainability.
Copyright ©2022. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing