Fast ROI – The Hard and Soft Dollar Savings of Dock Scheduling Software

Warehouse docks can cost millions of dollars annually, but dock scheduling technology, like Opendock, can benefit businesses by saving on some of these costs. Before investing, however, it's important to understand the value associated with these solutions. In this e-book discover ROI insights, such as:

How your current processes are negatively impacting your bottom line

Quantifiable savings: less detention fees, reduced labor costs, fewer appointment scheduling hours

Soft savings: shipper of choice preference with carriers, data insights to drive efficiency

Download this free ROI e-book and get access to an ROI calculator to help determine the potential cost savings that these technologies can bring to your warehousing operations.

Sponsored by