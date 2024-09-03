Get back to basics with this functional safety white paper

Since 2004 Beckhoff has provided a comprehensive range of TwinSAFE functional safety technologies to meet the requirements of the most complex machines and equipment. Sometimes, however, safety is applied to machines without regard to formal risk assessment and to the tune of "Make it as safe as possible." While admirable, this can result in safety functions that may be over- or under-designed for a particular risk. It could also impact your company's bottom line and the time it takes to ship equipment to your customers.
While having "too much" safety is certainly not a bad thing, it could introduce unnecessary complexity and other adverse effects. Therefore, machine safety measures should be revisited periodically to conform with updated standards or in response to market conditions.
This whitepaper helps guide those tasked with implementing machine safety with current relevant standards and methodologies for risk assessment and reduction.
