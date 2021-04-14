ProMatDX 2021: Optimizing store and warehouse operations for e-commerce

The consumer e-commerce trend has dramatically exploded over the past year. It has caused major challenges for retailers trying to meet consumer demand and transformed store and warehouse operations. The race to develop new processes and systems for e-commerce has accelerated quickly. So how can companies optimize stores and warehouses with reusable packaging (totes, pallets and bins) for efficient e-commerce operations?

Andrea Nottestad, senior product manager at container manufacturer Orbis Corp., during her educational presentation at ProMatDX, recommended 4 action steps for attendees to consider when it comes to utilizing packaging for their omnichannel needs:

Balance specific need with big picture – consider process changes in the future and consider product flow

– consider process changes in the future and consider product flow Multipurpose assets – for example, select a tote that works on a pick cart, on a pallet, and can work in a distribution center

– for example, select a tote that works on a pick cart, on a pallet, and can work in a distribution center Condensing assets – develop a structure that allows you to go vertical with a small footprint and select components that can be manually handled

– develop a structure that allows you to go vertical with a small footprint and select components that can be manually handled Get going – in this current environment, it’s better to be 60% right and moving fast than 85% right and moving slowly

“There is more openness to discussion with retailers about trading off a little bit at one point in their supply chain with the understanding that it’s going to optimize them as they get closer to the customer,” said Nottestad.