Dermody Properties Leases Distribution Circle Commerce Center in Las Vegas to One Solution

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, is pleased to announce the lease of Distribution Circle Commerce Center to One Solution, a nationwide sales, marketing, consulting and training organization providing representation to best-in-class manufacturers in the industrial/MRO construction, safety, fire/rescue, utility, food processing and welding channels.

One Solution will lease all 225,937 square feet of the building, located at 4141 Distribution Circle, which includes the recently completed warehouse expansion.

“This property, especially with its expanded footprint, is a prime opportunity for One Solution, in a market that will provide them access to 55,000 workers in logistics and manufacturing along with some of the lowest labor costs in the Southwest region of the country,” said John Ramous, Partner in Nevada at Dermody Properties. “We look forward to the company’s continued success in its new location.”

Distribution Circle Commerce Center is strategically located on 12.91 acres in the North Las Vegas submarket. It is less than 20 miles from McCarran International Airport and within a two-day truck drive of 23% of the U.S. population.

“Our company has grown at an exponential rate this past year, contrary to the pandemic struggles through 2020 to 2021,” said Rafal Bajka, Owner and CEO at One Solution. “As part of a supply chain that distributes essential products to all parts of the United States, we have worked congruently with the success of our customers to provide warehousing and logistic services. We are grateful to Dermody Properties who supports our endeavors to keep expanding. The door that they have opened allows us to provide job opportunities, and we are excited to plant roots in North Las Vegas where the warehousing industry is reaching new heights.”

“Logistics real estate remains vital to the state of Nevada and demand for space is only expected to continue to increase,” said Elizabeth Kauchak, Chief Operating Officer at Dermody Properties. “As Dermody Properties continues to leverage its relationships and decades of experience in Nevada, we will continue to seek logistics solutions that will enhance our customers’ operations.”

Xavier Wasiak, Rob Lujan and Jason Simon of JLL were the leasing agents for the property. Eric Molfetta of Colliers International represented One Solution.