Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group Showcases Jungheinrich® at ProMatDX

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group Showcases Jungheinrich® Automated Guided Vehicles, Semi- Automation And Lithium-Ion Solutions At ProMatDX

ProMatDX Digital Event Takes Place April 12 – 16, 2021

HOUSTON (April 8, 2021) – Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, the exclusive distributor of Jungheinrich® lift trucks, narrow-aisle and automated guided vehicles in the United States, Canada and Mexico, announced today that it is sponsoring and participating in the ProMatDX digital experience event from April 12–16, 2021. The Jungheinrich® virtual showcase will feature the latest advancements in material handling – from Automated Guided Vehicles to semi- automation technologies and advanced Lithium-ion power solutions.

“ProMatDX is the largest material handling event in North America, and we’re excited to showcase the latest Jungheinrich technologies and expertise to our customers,” said John Sneddon, executive vice president, sales and marketing at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. “Whether remote or in the office, ProMatDX enables us to stay connected with our customers and the industry, while demonstrating real-world material handling solutions for greater efficiency and productivity.”

The Jungheinrich sponsor showcase page will feature live product demonstrations of its latest technology, an educational seminar, white papers and the opportunity for participants to live chat and schedule meetings with technical experts.

Schedule of Events

Educational Seminar:

• Tuesday, April 13 – 9 a.m. CDT – Automation, Integration & Energy Systems

Product Demonstrations:

• Monday, April 12 – 1 p.m. CDT - Automated Guided Vehicles: In Live Action Product Demonstration

• Wednesday, April 14 – 2 p.m. CDT - Warehouse Navigation Solutions: Increase Your Productivity By Up To 25%

• Thursday, April 15 - 1:45 p.m. CDT - Charging The Future: Jungheinrich Li-Ion Powered Solutions

About Jungheinrich®

Advanced Warehouse Products And Automated Guided Vehicles

Jungheinrich® ranks among the World’s leading brands of material handling equipment and warehousing technology, offering a broad range of advanced forklifts, very narrow aisle lift trucks and automated guided vehicles. With more than 65 years of electric lift truck design and manufacturing expertise, Jungheinrich is known for developing energy-efficient warehouse products utilizing lithium-ion battery or energy management technologies, which can operate up to two shifts on one charge in various applications.

In North America, Jungheinrich forklifts are exclusively distributed by the Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, a next-generation material handling and logistics solutions company, headquartered in Houston, Texas. This extensive dealer network has more than 340 dealer locations across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, backed by five local parts distribution centers and a 24-hour parts delivery guarantee. To learn more about Jungheinrich’s complete warehouse products and solutions, visit Jungheinrich Forklift Trucks, Jungheinrich Forklifts on YouTube and Jungheinrich Forklifts on LinkedIn.