The Future of Logistics is at Manifest

The world was transformed in 2020, and one industry rose to the challenge of meeting the world’s needs - logistics. Never has there been such a test for logistics, and never has there been shown the need for innovation and digitization in logistics. With the need for innovation at the forefront, never has the time been better for an event that brings together the global leaders in logistics technology. Manifest announces its official launch for January 2022 in Las Vegas.

Taking place January 25 - 27, 2022, at the Paris Resort in Las Vegas, Manifest highlights the tech-driven transformation of logistics and supply chain operations taking place across the globe. This premier event will bring together an unmatched global gathering of entrepreneurs, investors and executives from Beneficial Cargo Owners (“BCOs”) / Shippers.

Manifest will address how technology is transforming supply chains by addressing ocean, port, warehousing, transportation, last mile, and returns. Innovators and investors will gather to join BCOs / Shippers in exploring the efficiency and profit gain opportunities available through new technology advancements.

“I am thrilled to be taking part in this global, forward-looking event with leaders and experts in the logistics and supply chain industry. The pandemic’s impact on global mobility has been felt at all points in the supply chain, and I look forward to dissecting both the challenges and opportunities for innovation that have arisen in its wake – from on-demand drone deliveries to smart warehouse management… and beyond,” said Yariv Bash, CEO and Co-Founder of Flytrex who will be one of the featured speakers at Manifest.

In addition, Manifest will feature over 250 world-class speakers from across the globe, including:

Scott Price, President, International, UPS

Chris Urmson, CEO & Co-Founder, Aurora

Jamin Dick, Head of NA Supply Chain, Alibaba

Jewel Li, COO, AutoX

Michael Farlekas, CEO, E2open

Elram Goren, CEO & Co-Founder, Fabric

Chris Stallman, Partner, Fontinalis Partners

Gautam Narang, CEO & Co-Founder, Gatik

Bruce Leak, Founding Partner, Playground Global

Andy Marsh, CEO & President, Plug Power

View the full list of speakers here: https://www.manife.st/

“There is an enormous appetite for an event of this scale that brings together the brightest minds from all areas of logistics technology. The focus on technology innovation and white glove hospitality for all Manifest participants will make this an unforgettable experience for anyone who joins us in Las Vegas,” noted Courtney Muller, President of Manifest.

Manifest will feature 3 days of logistics technology and supply chain education as well as a robust experience hall. Event highlights include multiple keynote addresses, pre-arranged meetings, unlimited networking opportunities, an autonomous vehicle showcase and track as well as a dedicated start-up area with a stage.

More information can be found at https://www.manife.st

About Manifest:

Manifest is brought to you by the same team that created InsureTech Connect, Blueprint, and The Future of Logistics Tech Summit. Manifest will offer unparalleled access to a comprehensive gathering of entrepreneurs, investors and executives from BCOs/Shippers. The inaugural event will bring together over 1,500 executives on January 25-27, 2022 at the Paris Resort in Las Vegas.