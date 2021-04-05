Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Marty Cox to Service Center Manager in Cincinnati, Ohio

LEXINGTON, S.C. (April 5, 2021) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Marty Cox has been promoted to service center manager in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Cox has more than 18 years of experience at Southeastern, starting his career at the Knoxville service center in Tennessee as a part-time freight handler. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including freight handler, front line leadership, assistant service center manager and, most recently, service center manager in Lexington, Kentucky.

“Marty is a devoted associate who always ensures quality and culture come first,” said Seth Fetzer, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “He brings an excellent track record throughout his previous roles at Southeastern and we look forward to having his ambitious attitude and exceptional problem-solving skills at the Cincinnati service center.”

Cox, his wife, Christy, and their two daughters are excited to relocate to Cincinnati and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.35% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 480 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

