Swisslog unveils live virtual experience to show users automated micro-fulfillment center in action

Swisslog, leading provider of best-in-class warehouse automation and software, has developed a live virtual experience that illustrates exactly how an automated micro-fulfillment center works to fulfill ecommerce orders. It is designed to help users make informed decisions when it comes to selecting and integrating new automation technologies and software. The experience will debut at this year’s ProMatDX, held April 12-16. To schedule a virtual experience session during or after the trade show, visit swisslog.com/ProMatDX.



As part of the experience, attendees of the virtual trade show can opt to select a gift. They can then watch a live feed of the gift being picked and fulfilled in real-time by micro-fulfillment technology. Interactive features allow users to zoom in and see different views of the technology. Users can also interact with Swisslog’s SynQ management software, which manages the solution. Technology featured in the demo includes Swisslog’s ItemPiQ integrated with AutoStore, as well as the company’s CarryPick system.



“At Swisslog, we work closely with our customers to identify which automation technology best meets their operational needs and business objectives,” said Markus Schmidt, president of Swisslog Logistics Automation, Americas. “This highly effective virtual experience is an excellent way to allow more supply chain executives an opportunity to experience, first-hand, how a robotic, data-driven automation solution provides the efficiency and flexibility needed for e-commerce fulfillment.”



Automated micro-fulfillment centers are a simple and compact last-mile delivery solution that can be placed anywhere, especially where real estate space is limited or cost-prohibitive, to bring fulfillment closer to consumers. While micro-fulfillment centers can be a broad omnichannel supply chain solution, they have shown to be an ideal solution for streamlining e-grocery fulfillment.



As part of PromatDX educational seminars, Swisslog is also helping attendees understand how micro-fulfillment centers are quickly becoming an essential part of the supply chain. During the session, “Deploying Micro-fulfillment for Macro Results,” Swisslog’s Colman Roche, vice president of consulting and sales, will provide insight on the role of automation in next generation supply chains and highlight some of the promising technologies that are improving order fulfillment processes.



Swisslog automation experts are participating in two additional educational sessions during ProMatDX. “Determining Which AS/RS is Best for Your Application” shares the data and business requirements that should be considered when evaluating and selecting an ASRS solution. “How to Calculate AS/RS ROI” looks at factors to include when creating an ROI for AS/RS automation and highlights those often overlooked.



For more information on Swisslog automation technologies and software, visit http://www.swisslog.com/ProMatDX.