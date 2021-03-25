Tecsys is Redefining the Healthcare Supply Chain

Tecsys builds supply chain solutions that equip organizations for the evolving demands of business; these demands have been bent and stretched more rapidly in the aftermath of COVID-19 than ever in recent history because of widespread disruption to workforces and supply availability. In healthcare, the critical need to shield against supply chain disruption and increase resiliency has been widely acknowledged; together with their software partners, U.S. healthcare supply chain leaders are defining new industry best practices to stay adaptable in the face of increased volatility.

This shift has created a healthcare supply chain landscape ripe for the kind of transformation by which Tecsys has earned its reputation. National health systems that have adopted Tecsys’ supply chain platform like Mercy Health, Mary Washington Healthcare and Parkview Health are heralded as innovators in their pursuit of supply chain excellence and demonstrate resiliency as new challenges stress-test their operations. As more health systems move towards these sustainable models for healthcare supply chain, we are humbled to serve as supply chain execution platform provider and partner.

Among them, Tecsys is delighted to be working with UC (University of Cincinnati) Health to build on this tradition of innovation and adhere to the highest standards of quality, safety, service and price. Tecsys is helping UC Health to improve data capture practices, strengthen operational visibility, control costs and reduce non-value-added tasks. By automating supply chain processes across the health system, Tecsys is supporting UC Health’s longstanding legacy of delivering progressive and patient-centric healthcare to its community.

“We selected Tecsys to automate demand capture at over 200 inventory locations in order to unencumber staff from collecting demand data at the inventory site while ensuring alignment with the health system’s forthcoming ERP needs,” says Matt VonderHaar, director of Supply Chain Analytics, UC Health.

We’re also helping ROi (now a division of HealthTrust) to consolidate shared services, reduce network waste and improve patient safety though centralized supply chain management with impressive results.

As the healthcare industry continues to change and the impact of government regulations becomes more prevalent, Tecsys’ supply chain platform provides the network flexibility and connectivity to address and report on those changes.

As well, as previously announced, Tecsys’ extended supply chain platform can be seen in full implementation at Mayo Clinic. By utilizing Tecsys’ services, Mayo Clinic will gain a digitally integrated end-to-end supply chain platform with enterprise visibility and agility. The Tecsys solution will be deployed across 290 perioperative and procedural suites as well as all warehouse locations to optimize intra-network logistics, automate supply management and streamline case management.

Health systems are being challenged to improve the processes by which they buy and manage inventory, document usage and trigger replenishment. Certainly, the need to do this has been magnified in current crisis, but future disruptions, whether a natural disaster, infectious disease outbreak or some completely different element, will demand that healthcare institutions are keeping pace with this newly defined set of supply chain parameters so that the populations they serve are not at the mercy of siloed and inflexible operations.

Tecsys’ president and CEO, Peter Brereton, shares his views on the current state of play: “Building resilience while maintaining agility is becoming mission-critical even as those pursuing it are having a hard time squaring the circle. Fundamentally, these are contrasting forces, and without reimagining how your supply chain captures, processes and shares data, you’re pursuing a different outcome with an outdated definition of healthcare supply chain management.”