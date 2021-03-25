Blume Global Recognized in 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Global Trade Management

PLEASANTON, Calif. — March 25, 2021 — Blume Global, a leader in global logistics and digital supply chain solutions, today announced that the company has been positioned as a Representative Vendor in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Global Trade Management.

According to the report, “The pace of change and disruptive events in global trade highlights the need for technology to increase resiliency, agility and compliance in supply chain operations.” This need for software and applications is evident by the international crises faced this past year, including COVID-19, disruptive weather events and more. In order to navigate these challenges quickly, supply chain leaders require a robust and agile supply chain that offers real-time visibility.

“State-of-the-art GTM applications enable ease and speed in the international import and export processes, and Blume Global is proud to provide such applications to supply chain and logistics leaders with a resilient, transparent and agile shipping process at a global level,” said Pervinder Johar, CEO of Blume Global. “We believe this recognition from Gartner further affirms our dedication to providing tangible value across the supply chain ecosystem, where our customers can benefit from our extensive supply chain network built on decades of data-driven connections.”

Blume Global partners with ocean freight forwarders and carriers, air freight forwarders and carriers, trucking companies, railroads, marine terminals, airports, rail ramps and warehouses in more than 130 countries to ensure freight moves in an efficient, predictable and highly visible way. Blume Global is offering a complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Global Trade Management.

Gartner, Market Guide for Global Trade Management, March 2021.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Blume Global

The supply chain technology provider Blume Global is removing $1 trillion of waste from the global supply chain, making logistics processes more agile, dependable and sustainable with innovative execution and visibility solutions. Shippers, 3PLs and other stakeholders once viewed digitization as a preference, but utilizing machine-learning and AI solutions to digitize and automate processes is now a requirement to remain competitive. Blume’s digital platform empowers users to quickly predict the impact of disruptions and react, in real time, before minor issues become major problems.



Blume has the most extensive network among logistics technology providers. Blume's direct connectivity to ocean, air, rail, LTL and truckload carriers combines with Blume’s solutions and 26 years of industry data to maximize transportation spend, improve customer service and reduce carbon emissions for users. These solutions are supported by a sizeable R&D department that is continually adding new capabilities. By developing technology that streamlines the logistics world, Blume Global is leading the industry in creating supply chain sustainability solutions, fighting climate change by eliminating significant carbon emissions in a world where most freight is transported using fossil fuels.

Media Contact:

Jackie D'Andrea

InkHouse (for Blume Global)

781-820-5476

blume@inkhouse.com