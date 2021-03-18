Michael J. Morris Joins PECO Pallet, Inc. as Chief Financial Officer

IRVINGTON, NY – March 18, 2021 – PECO Pallet, Inc., one of North America’s largest providers of pooled rental pallets to the beverage, grocery, and consumer products industries, announced today that Michael J. “Mike” Morris has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.

Morris, 52, is a respected industry executive with 24 years of experience directing financial and treasury services for leading transportation, logistics, energy, and manufacturing companies.

“Mike Morris is a talented and proven financial management executive whose deep industry experience is an excellent fit for PECO,” said Joe Dagnese, PECO Pallet’s chief executive officer. “We expect Mike to make a seamless transition and look forward to his leadership as we continue to build on PECO’s value proposition of high-quality pallet pooling services.”

Morris joins PECO from Forward Air, Inc. where since 2016 he served as the company’s CFO and Treasurer. He was previously senior vice president-finance and treasurer for XPO Logistics, and prior to XPO’s 2015 acquisition of Con-way, from 2010 to 2015 was Con-way’s senior vice president-finance and treasurer. He also held senior financial management roles with Kulicke & Soffa Industries and Constellation Energy Group.

Morris began his career in the Treasurer’s office of General Motors Corp., where over eight years he progressed through a series of increasingly responsible positions to become director of worldwide pension funding and analysis.

Morris earned his bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania and holds an MBA from the University of Michigan.

Morris succeeds Tom Kuczmarski, who led PECO’s finance team for 15 years and is moving to a senior advisory role reporting to PECO CEO Joe Dagnese and the PECO board.

PECO currently operates a North American pallet pool network encompassing more than 80 facilities and 21 million pallets. The company builds, services, delivers, and manages distribution of its signature red, high-quality block pallets for America’s top consumer products, grocery, and other food-related enterprises to ship goods.

