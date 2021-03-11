FourKites To Host Third-Annual Supply Chain Visibility Summit for Carriers and Brokers

FourKites, the #1 supply chain visibility platform, will host its third-annual North American Carrier and Broker Visibility Summit focused on the future of digital supply chains and best practices for helping carriers and brokers achieve tangible business value from supply chain visibility platforms. Panelists will include Lori Eakins, Vice President of Sales at C.R. England; William Murray, Logistics Steering Director at Henkel; Brian Nessel, Vice President of Operations at GlobalTranz; Abby Weisenberger, Distribution Consultant at Kimberly-Clark; and Scott Sandager, Chief of Staff at Arrive Logistics.

As the logistics industry continues to grapple with market volatility and economic uncertainty, carriers and brokers are increasingly turning to supply chain visibility as an essential component of improving on-time performance, customer satisfaction and business agility. “The industry was already moving rapidly toward real-time visibility and data sharing, and COVID has only accelerated this trend due to surging consumer demand and the capacity crunch,” said Chad Boblett, Owner of Boblett Brothers Trucking. “FourKites, which gives even the smallest carriers total control over their data, is doing important things to keep carriers efficient, profitable and competitive in the years ahead.”

FourKites’ free summit, taking place on March 31 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm CT, will feature three fast-paced sessions covering best practices for carriers and brokers to implement and leverage visibility technology to maximize ROI.

● The value of visibility for carriers and brokers: Some of the world’s leading shippers will share how their use of real-time visibility solutions creates value for carriers and brokers via fewer track and trace calls, reduced dwell, higher utilization and happier customers.

● Supply chain’s digital future: FourKites, which builds its product and technology roadmap in close collaboration with its customers, will share some of the latest developments in communication and collaboration, eDocumention and yard management that can help carriers and brokers operate more efficiently and with greater protections for front-line workers.

● Achieving visibility excellence. Several of FourKites’ highest-performing carriers will share how they have achieved visibility excellence through key business practices and change management principles. (The 350+ carriers who have qualified for FourKites’ Premier Carrier List achieve on average 30% better on-time delivery performance compared to non-premier carriers, manage over 2 million pieces of equipment and see 15% annual growth in load volume.)

“Technology innovation and process improvements are core to how GlobalTranz helps its shipper and carrier customers get the most from their transportation and logistics operations,” said Brian Nessel, Vice President of Operations at GlobalTranz. “I look forward to sharing our learnings and best practices with the FourKites community to help others enjoy the many benefits of real-time visibility and predictive analytics.”

“Achieving true visibility into our interconnected supply chains — from unexpected weather or port closures to border crossing times and unpredictable performance of your once-familiar lanes — can only be achieved by a fully connected ecosystem,” said Jason Eversole, Vice President of Carrier Operations at FourKites. “FourKites’ summit is designed to give carriers and brokers the tools and knowledge they need to collaborate and cement deeper partnerships with their supply chain partners.”

Register for FourKites’ Carrier and Broker Visibility Summit here: https://pages.fourkites.com/2021-carrier-and-broker-summit.html?utm_medium=press

