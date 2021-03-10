Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Adam Lake to Service Center Manager in Savannah, Georgia

LEXINGTON, S.C. (March 9, 2021) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Adam Lake has been promoted to service center manager in Savannah, Georgia.

Lake has more than 14 years of experience at Southeastern, starting his career at the Orlando service center in Florida as a manager trainee. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including pickup and delivery leader, inbound leader, outbound leader, assistant service center manager, service center manager in Norfolk, Virginia and, most recently, service center manager in Tampa, Florida.

“Adam’s ambition and wealth of knowledge have led to excellent quality enhancements in Tampa,” said Mark Schwarzmueller, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “His strong work ethic and passion for continual improvement have enhanced our culture and enforced our dedication to producing quality results. We look forward to the positive impact Lake will have at the Savannah service center.”

Lake, his wife, Ashlynn, and their four-month-old son are excited to relocate to Savannah and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

