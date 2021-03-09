FourKites Recognized as Supply Chain “AI Trailblazer” by Everest Group

FourKites, the #1 real-time supply chain visibility platform, has been named one of 30 AI Trailblazers in an assessment of more than 250 companies by Everest Group, a leading research and consulting firm. In its report, “AI Start-ups Redefining Business Processes: Top 30 Trailblazers,” Everest Group recognized FourKites based on an assessment of business maturity, solution capability, market success and investor confidence. FourKites was one of three supply chain companies — and the only real-time visibility provider — named a Trailblazer.



Everest Group awarded FourKites its highest rating for market success, business maturity and investor confidence, citing a large customer base that includes Abbott, Best Buy, Cargill, Exide, Kraft Heinz, Rio Tinto and T-Mobile; partnerships with companies such as Accenture, AscendTMS, BCG, Infosys, KPMG, Oracle and SAP; and the company’s recent extension of real-time visibility into yard management with its Dynamic Yard® platform. The report recognized FourKites’ market-leading predictive supply chain management platform for applying machine learning algorithms to provide end-to-end and real-time visibility of the supply chain and accurately predict shipment ETAs, track temperatures, measure driver efficiency and provide workflow digitization solutions.



“Being named a Trailblazer in Everest Group’s ‘AI Startups’ report is an honor and an important recognition of FourKites’ investments in state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, backed by our team of 200+ world-class engineers and data scientists,” said FourKites Chief Technology Officer Vivek Vaid. “We will continue to lead the industry in advanced AI- and ML-based capabilities to ensure that our customers can make decisions powered by predictive machine learning running on the largest corpus of transportation data in the world.”



The Everest Group report named 30 AI Trailblazers across a spectrum of vertical industry- and horizontal-specific business processes, including revenue intelligence platform leader Gong, industrial intelligence provider Uptake, and financial technology leader Trumid, amongst others.



FourKites is the #1 supply chain visibility platform in the world, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 1 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching 176 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 500 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains.