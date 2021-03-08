Hometown Food Company Taps ODW Logistics to Provide Supply Chain Services for Major Baking Brands

COLUMBUS, OHIO—March 8, 2021 (James Street Media Services)—ODW Logistics has been selected by Hometown Food Company to provide distribution and logistics services at several major U.S. distribution facilities.

Hometown Food Company holds some of America’s most beloved baking brands including Pillsbury™, Hungry Jack®, Martha White®, White Lily® Flour, Jim Dandy®, Funfetti®, SunSpire®, and Arrowhead Mills®. Hometown Foods is part of the Brynwood Partners VIII L.P. portfolio.

ODW will provide supply chain services at Hometown Food Company state-of-the-art distribution facilities located in: Columbus, Ohio; Toledo, Ohio; McDonough, Georgia; and Jackson, Tennessee. These facilities are strategically located with convenient highway access to serve major population centers.

“We are delighted that Hometown Food Company has entrusted us with the management and operation of a significant part of their critical food chain distribution network,” said ODW CEO John Ness. “We look forward to providing scalable and reliable supply chain services that will enhance customer satisfaction with on-time and exception-free shipments.”

Under its long-term agreement with Hometown Food Company, ODW will provide distribution center management and operations, seamless connectivity between manufacturing nodes via EDI, and greater inventory visibility—all supported by a robust warehouse management system.

Distribution facilities being managed by ODW for Hometown Food Company total about 1 million square feet, serve nearly 1,000 destinations, and generate the equivalent of some 24,000 truckload shipments annually. ODW will offer employment to the existing teams at each location.

“Hometown Food Company partnered with ODW Logistics in the fall of 2020 to operate our largest distribution center in Columbus, Ohio. Based on ODW’s high level of performance as our 3PL partner, we are excited to expand our partnership with them into three new markets—Toledo, Ohio; Jackson, Tennessee; and McDonough, Georgia. We look forward to scaling our operations and enhancing our customer service level,” said Dan Anglemyer, COO Hometown Food Company.

About ODW Logistics

ODW Logistics is a privately held third-party provider (3PL) headquartered in Columbus, Ohio with operations across the United States. ODW provides supply chain design, e-commerce fulfillment, warehousing and distribution, and transportation management solutions for a completely integrated client experience. Founded in 1971, ODW Logistics has a nationwide network of strategic locations and serves clients in the health and beauty & cosmetics, food and beverage, fast-moving consumer goods, and industrial and automotive industries.

About Hometown Food Company

Hometown Food Company, based in Chicago, IL, was formed by Brynwood Partners in June, 2018 to acquire the exclusive U.S. rights to the iconic Pillsbury shelf-stable baking products, including Funfetti, Hungry Jack, White Lily, Jim Dandy, and Martha White brands. In 2019, Hometown Food acquired the Arrowhead Mills and Sunspire brands from The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Pillsbury, Funfetti, Arrowhead and Hungry Jack are leading national brands in the shelf-stable baking and breakfast categories; and White Lily, Jim Dandy, Sunspire and Martha White are regional brands known for flour, organic chocolate, cornmeal and grits. Hometown Food Company manufactures the majority of its products from its facility in Toledo, OH. The company employs nearly 300 full-time employees. For more information on Hometown Foods, please visit www.hometownfoodcompany.com.

About Brynwood Partners

Brynwood Partners, founded in 1984 and based in Greenwich, CT, is an operationally-focused private equity firm that makes control investments in North American-based lower middle market companies. The firm targets non-core brands or companies operating exclusively in the consumer sector. Since inception, Brynwood Partners has acquired 56 brands from 21 different corporate sellers.

Brynwood Partners currently manages more than $1 billion of private equity capital for its limited partners, which include U.S. and international pension funds, fund-of-funds, endowments, foundations, high net-worth family investment offices, and financial institutions. Brynwood Partners’ most recent fund, Brynwood Partners VIII L.P., has $649 million of committed capital and made its final close in January, 2018. For more information on Brynwood Partners, please visit www.brynwoodpartners.com.