EtherCAT Technology Group Hosts First EtherCAT Interoperability Testing Week

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 5, 2021 – The first EtherCAT Interoperability Testing Week of the EtherCAT Technology Group (ETG) recently took place. The goal of the week-long digital event was to provide EtherCAT device developers with an online opportunity to improve the interoperability of their products as well as to gain practical EtherCAT development know-how. The event also provided a platform for the device manufacturers to exchange knowledge.

With over 75 registrations from all over the world, ETG's first EtherCAT Interoperability Testing Week kicked off in early February. During Q&A sessions as well as numerous webinars on topics such as the EtherCAT Conformance Test Tool (CTT), EtherCAT Slave Stack Code (SSC), EtherCAT Slave Configuration Interface (SCI) or Safety over EtherCAT (FSoE) implementation, participants were able to learn new things about EtherCAT and further deepen their knowledge base. In addition, device manufacturers had the opportunity to discuss their individual EtherCAT implementations directly with ETG experts in a protected virtual meeting room and to clarify possible open questions regarding development, interoperability and testing.

Feedback from the participants about the online event was consistently positive. Especially well received were the many webinars and the fact that no recorded content was played, but the ETG team was present throughout the week and available for questions as well as general knowledge exchange with the participants.

The next EtherCAT Interoperability Testing Week is already being planned. All dates will be available online at www.ethercat.org/events in the near future.

The EtherCAT Technology Group is an organization in which key user companies from various industries and leading automation suppliers join forces to support, promote and advance the EtherCAT technology. With over 6,000 members from 68 countries, the EtherCAT Technology Group has become the largest fieldbus organization in the world. Founded in November 2003, it is also the fastest growing fieldbus organization.

EtherCAT is the Industrial Ethernet technology which stands for high-performance, low-cost, easy to use with a flexible topology. It was introduced in 2003 and has been an international IEC standard and a SEMI standard since 2007. EtherCAT is an open technology: anyone can implement or use it.