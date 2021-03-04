Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Dermody Properties Leases 262,260 SF in the Inland Empire to Global One Logistics

March 4, 2021
Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has leased LogistiCenter℠ at Park Meridian to Global One Logistics, a third-party warehousing and distribution specialist serving the home fashion and apparel industries. The 262,260-square-foot, Class A building is located at 21822 Opportunity Way in Riverside.

“LogistiCenter℠ at Park Meridian includes state-of-the-art features and cross-dock loading, both of which appealed to Global One Logistics in their search for logistics space,” said Matt Mexia, Partner in Southern California at Dermody Properties. “The property was attractive to many tenants in the marketplace because of its close proximity to the Interstate 215 interchange.”

The property is located within the Meridian Business Park in the heart of the Inland Empire East. The surrounding area is host to a number of distribution facilities operated by corporate neighbors including Amazon, Nissan, UPS, Sysco Corporation, KIA Motors, Burlington, McLane Foods, Lowe’s and The Home Depot, among others.

“Given the ongoing demand in and growth of the industrial market in the Inland Empire, this is a prime location for Global One Logistics,” said Elizabeth Kauchak, Chief Operating Officer at Dermody Properties. “Southern California continues to be a very active region for us as we seek strategic opportunities for development and draw from our current portfolio in the region to identify right-fit opportunities for new customers.”

Phil Lombardo, Chuck Belden, Andrew Starnes and Cruise Adams of Cushman & Wakefield represented Dermody Properties in the lease.

