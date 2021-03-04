Logistics Plus Re-Certified as a 'Great Place to Work' for a Fourth Straight Year

ERIE, PA (March 4, 2021) – Logistics Plus Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been re-certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. It is the fourth consecutive year that the company has been certified. According to the updated results, Logistics Plus ratings in many key categories were as-good-as or better than best-in-class benchmarks set by the top 100 businesses in the United States.

Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven "For All" methodology, Certification confirms that at least 7 out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience. At Logistics Plus, 93% of its employees say it is a great workplace compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

"2020 was a difficult year for all workplaces," said Jim Berlin, founder and CEO of Logistics Plus. "I am very proud of how our team adapted and made the best of a tough situation. Despite the challenges, we kept all our employees employed and productive, we even grew our overall workforce, and we enjoyed near-record sales once again. That's no small feat given the circumstances and a great testament to the dedication and perseverance of our workplace culture."

View the Logistics Plus Great Place to Work company profile and rating summary online at https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7008084.

“We congratulate Logistics Plus on their Certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”

In addition to its Great Place to Work certification, Logistics Plus ranked among Fortune magazine's top 100 medium-sized workplaces each of the past two years. Last year the company was also recognized on Inc. magazine's list of Best Workplaces.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and uses those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Great Place to Work's unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually by Fortune. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™. Learn more at greaplacetowork.com.



About Logistics Plus Inc.

Logistics Plus Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company that provides freight transportation, Warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. The company was founded 25 years ago in Erie, PA, by local entrepreneur Jim Berlin. Today, Logistics Plus is a highly regarded, fast-growing, and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the "plus" in logistics by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things, that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success.

The Logistics Plus® network includes offices, warehouses, and agents located in Erie, PA; Akron, OH; Buffalo, NY; Chicago, IL; Chino, CA; Cleveland, OH; Dallas, TX; Des Moines, IA; Detroit, MI; Fort Worth, TX; Haslet TX; Houston, TX; Laredo, TX; Lexington, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Melbourne, FL; Nashville, TN; New York, NY; Olean, NY; San Francisco, CA; Australia; Bahrain; Belgium; Canada; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Egypt; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Kazakhstan; Kenya; Libya; Mexico; Netherlands; Poland; Saudi Arabia; Taiwan; Turkey; UAE; Ukraine; Uganda; and United Kingdom; with additional agents around the world. For more information, visit logisticsplus.com or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.