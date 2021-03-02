Dermody Properties Announces Lease of LogistiCenter℠ at Midway South to Pregis, LLC

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has leased LogistiCenter℠ at Midway South to Pregis, LLC., a leading global provider of innovative packaging and protective products. Pregis has leased the entire 304,000-square-foot building, located on more than 29 acres at 9024 Old Route 22 in Bethel Township, Pa.

“This facility offers well-designed and efficient space for a company like Pregis, with outstanding access to all of eastern Pennsylvania and the greater New York consumer population bases via I-78.” said Gene Preston, East Region Partner at Dermody Properties. “LogistiCenter℠ at Midway South will connect the company to more than 36 percent of the U.S. and 60 percent of the Canadian population all within a one-day truck drive.”

Pregis will use the facility to support their workforce growth as the company plans to add approximately 80 manufacturing positions by the end of April.

“We’ve seen an unprecedented amount of growth in e-commerce over the past year, which has significantly driven up the demand for Class A, state-of-the-art distribution and logistics facilities,” said Elizabeth Kauchak, Chief Operating Officer at Dermody Properties. “Pregis’ expansion to this facility will enable the company to add more capacity to its robust e-commerce product line.”

Gerry Blinebury, Adam Campbell and Hunter Kessell, all of Cushman & Wakefield, were the leasing agents for the property.

LogistiCenter℠, a nationally trademarked brand owned and developed by Dermody Properties, represents the company’s business philosophy of developing Class A distribution and logistics facilities that meet the supply-chain requirements of the most innovative companies.

For more information on current availabilities in the East Region, please visit the Dermody Properties website.