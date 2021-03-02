Fortna Announces Leadership and Development Rotation (LADR) Program

ATLANTA, GA (March 2, 2021) - Fortna®, a leading consulting, engineering services and software company for warehousing and distribution, today announced a Leadership and Development Rotation program aimed at accelerating the development of newly hired associates to be best equipped to assess and design innovative solutions for clients. Participants in this one-year program have a unique opportunity to rotate through a variety of service areas, projects and assignments, while developing core leadership skills across three tracks: Consulting, Engineering and Project Management.

“We’re committed to identifying creative and impactful ways to holistically educate our new associates and ensure they are fully prepared to leverage new processes and technologies that solve our clients’ distribution challenges,” said Bill Tyng, LADR Program Manager. “We are proud to encourage these professionals to experience and refine multiple aspects of their chosen career path while expanding and elevating their competencies and talents to best serve our clients,” he continued.

The inaugural class of eight recent graduates kick-started the program in February 2021 and will rotate across multiple professional service disciplines throughout the year. The Fortna LADR participants represent several esteemed engineering, logistics and business programs at Clemson University, The Georgia Institute of Technology, The Ohio State University and The University of California Santa Barbara. Upon graduation from the program, the LADR associates will move into roles that fully utilize the experience they have gained throughout their rotations.

About Fortna

Fortna partners with the world’s leading brands to transform their distribution operations to keep pace with digital disruption and growth objectives. Known world-wide as The Distribution Experts™, we design and deliver intelligent solutions, powered by FortnaWES™ software, to optimize fast, accurate and cost-effective order fulfillment. Our people, innovative approach and proprietary algorithms and tools ensure optimal operations design and material and information flow. We deliver exceptional value every day to our clients with comprehensive services including network strategy, distribution center operations, material handling automation, supply chain systems, warehouse software design and implementation, and a comprehensive suite of lifecycle services and support.

