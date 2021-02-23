Cimcorp Shares Innovative Strategies for Building Business Resilience and Future-proofing Warehouse

GRIMSBY, Ontario—Feb. 23, 2021—Cimcorp, a manufacturer and integrator of turnkey robotic order fulfillment and tire-handling solutions, announces the release of its latest white paper, “Resilience for tomorrow: How to future-proof your warehouse operations.” Available for download now, the white paper explores current strategies and technologies that organizations can adopt to improve the adaptability of their warehouse operations and maintain productivity, efficiency and service quality in face of unexpected surges in demand and business growth.

According to Cimcorp, such flexibility is difficult to achieve in traditional warehouses where order fulfillment is dependent on manual picking by employees. But by adopting the following innovative solutions, organizations can build greater resilience into their operations, ensuring facilities can run at their best—at all times and long into the future.

• Modular and flexible order picking systems that, in addition to being fast and accurate, allow organizations to scale up their levels of automation based on current or projected demand.

• Micro-fulfillment centers, compact “pop-up warehouses,” which are a fraction of a typical facility’s size and can be set up in a matter of weeks to respond quickly to growing regional needs.

• Warehouse Control Systems (WCS) that leverage data to manage the end-to-end material flow of the warehouse. Warehouse managers can also analyze the data to find opportunities for process improvement or to adjust processes according to business fluctuations.

Within the white paper, Cimcorp also provides advice for streamlining the implementation of these solutions, as well as a real-world example of how automation helped convenience store chain Kwik Trip surge-proof bakery distribution during COVID-19.

Derek Rickard, Director of Sales, Cimcorp, said, “The past year has been a stark reminder of the unpredictability of business. Numerous factors, including the likes of a global pandemic, can seemingly appear out of nowhere, and cause shifts in demand that disrupt product storage and order fulfillment processes. The solutions covered in our latest white paper can help warehouses and distribution centers mitigate the impact of both sudden and anticipated business fluctuations, enabling facility managers and employees to effectively pivot to surges. Investing in these technologies today can prove invaluable in protecting your distribution operations, and therefore your business, tomorrow.”

