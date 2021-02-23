Trucker Tools Named Technology Provider of the Year by GlobalTranz

RESTON, VA – FEBRUARY 23, 2021 – Trucker Tools announced today that it was named Technology Provider of the Year by GlobalTranz at its annual conference for participating agents, carriers and technology solutions providers.

Phoenix, Arizona-based GlobalTranz is a leading provider of technology-driven transportation management and third-party logistics services. The nation’s 9th largest freight broker with $1.9 billion in revenues, GlobalTranz’ cutting-edge technologies, experienced workforce and deep domain expertise support award-winning service for more than 25,000 customers in collaboration with the more than 50,000 for-hire carriers in its network.

GlobalTranz selected Trucker Tools as its 2020 Technology Provider of the Year based on the success of its integration with Trucker Tools’ cloud-based visibility platform, which enriches the real-time in-transit shipment status information which GlobalTranz provides its shippers. The platform leverages the more than 1 million truckload operators who have downloaded the Trucker Tools Mobile Driver App, which uses the embedded GPS capabilities of the driver’s smartphone to send automated tracking updates as frequently as every 15 minutes.

“Every year, one of the highlights of our annual conference is recognizing our essential relationships with agents, carriers, and providers,” said GlobalTranz Chairman and CEO Bob Farrell. “Trucker Tools stood out as our top technology partner based on the strength of its load-tracking solution, its broad adoption and support among truckload carriers, and the quality of data which enhances the visibility information we provide to our customers.”

Founded in 2013, Trucker Tools provides a suite of cloud-based truckload freight management, predictive freight-matching, automated one-click booking, real-time shipment visibility and carrier engagement tools for 3PLs, freight brokers, independent owner-operators and small-fleet operators. Its popular mobile driver app, which features 17 of the most sought-after tools and resources drivers want for managing their business on the road, last year surpassed 1 million downloads and remains one of the transportation industry’s most downloaded apps each month.

“Shippers and carriers are demanding digital solutions from their 3PLs that save time, cut costs and improve both the quality and latency of critical shipment data,” said Prasad Gollapalli, founder and chief executive of Trucker Tools. “We’re honored to be named GlobalTranz’s Technology Provider of the Year and we are committed to delivering continued value and benefit to its customers today and in the years to come.”

The Trucker Tools mobile app is available for both Android- and Apple-powered smartphones and is provided free of charge to independent truckers and small fleets.

About Trucker Tools: Trucker Tools, based in Reston, Va., is the leading provider of trip planning, shipment visibility, predictive freight matching and automated booking solutions for the transportation industry. Its ground-breaking Smart Capacity® platform uses accurate, real-time data and powerful algorithms to optimally match freight by predicting when and where capacity will become available, days in advance. The company’s popular driver smartphone app has been downloaded by over 1 million owner operators and small-carrier fleets to access information and services conveniently while on the road. Included in the smartphone app is Book It Now®, the industry’s first digital load booking app that automates and streamlines the load search and booking process for drivers and brokers, saving time and money. Trucker Tools load tracking solution is a robust feature in the app that connects drivers with carriers and freight brokers, automating the provision and collection of real-time shipment tracking and eliminating manual check calls. Visit Trucker Tools at www.truckertools.com or contact us directly at: sales@truckertools.com.

About GlobalTranz. GlobalTranz is a full-service third-party logistics provider, bringing award-winning customer service, exceptional industry expertise and market-leading technology to shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers (LSP). GlobalTranz’s people-powered approach combined with comprehensive, relationship-driven support provides shippers of all sizes with fast and reliable, multi-modal transportation services as well as strategic supply chain solutions – enabling them to optimize efficiency and deliver on business goals. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2020, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #9 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S., and Inbound Logistics ranked GlobalTranz as #4 on their list of Top 10 3PL Providers.

