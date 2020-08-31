GlobalTranz says “pop-up fleet” solution addresses tight capacity in freight markets

Shippers are struggling to find reliable trucking capacity, due to the pressures of the continuing hurricane season, truck driver shortages exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the looming holiday peak season, according to the freight broker and third-party logistics services (3PL) provider GlobalTranz Enterprises LLC.

Those three variables aren’t due to change anytime soon, with the Atlantic hurricane season typically running from June through November, medical research into a coronavirus vaccine still in its early stages, and the Black Friday shopping season still three months away. “Truckload freight volumes are now tracking toward one of the highest year end levels we have seen since 2017,” Ross Spanier, GlobalTranz’ senior vice president of sales and solutions, said in a release. “Shippers are experiencing significant constraints on available truckload capacity, along with the resulting increases in rates.”

In response, Phoenix-based GlobalTranz today said it has launched a “pop-up fleet” solution that it says can help shippers protect themselves from fluctuating rates and tight capacity in volatile markets. The company says its new service provides a solution for high-volume shippers and for shippers with private fleets in need of supplemental capacity. To meet that need, GlobalTranz developes Pop-Up Fleets that offer pre-set rates, eliminate the need to manage multiple brokers, and control costs by minimizing shippers’ exposure to the truckload spot market.

“As shippers continue to navigate unprecedented market volatility, controlling costs, ensuring on-time deliveries, and maintaining superior customer service are critical to their success through 2020 and beyond,” Spanier said.

The platform marks GlobalTranz’ most recent product launch after unveiling a final mile offering in July, expanding its robotic process automation (RPA) capabilities in June, and acquiring rival 3PL Cerasis Inc. in January for its 11th acquisition in three years. GlobalTranz itself was acquired by the private equity firm Providence Equity Partners LLC in 2019.