GlobalTranz expands RPA capabilities

Freight technology vendor and third-party logistics services (3PL) provider GlobalTranz Enterprises Inc. has expanded its robotic process automation (RPA) capabilities, creating a more efficient, streamlined, and data-driven environment for shippers, freight agents, and carriers, the company said Tuesday.

RPA allows structured and routine digital processes to be automated and managed, according to Russ Felker, chief technology officer for GlobalTranz. The RPA expansion builds on GlobalTranz’ ongoing efforts to minimize manual involvement in the execution and management of freight movement while providing optimal shipment visibility, the company said.

“GlobalTranz has expanded RPA capabilities to automate data movement, in turn removing human error and relaying accurate and fast shipment visibility for customers,” Felker explained.

The firm’s expanded deployment of RPA increases automation while also providing customers with actionable data insights to help improve supply chain, distribution, and last-mile management.

“The demand for deep insights into real-time supply chain visibility has reached a new level because the coronavirus crisis exposed vulnerabilities in highly complex global supply chains,” Felker said. “We have enabled shippers to gain greater visibility to freight movements and thus respond more quickly to risks throughout all stages of the supply chain.”

Using RPA, GlobalTranz has improved its up-to-the-minute information and insights on rates, the company also said.

“Rather than requiring customers to go to a platform to get information and insights, we use RPA to proactively provide data and insights they need for their unique supply chains,” he explained. “RPA allows us to use larger data sets to surface trends in supply chains that help robust contingency planning.”