Dachser USA Expands Dedicated Europe-US Air Cargo Service With Additional Weekday Flight

Atlanta, February 22, 2021 – Responding to increased demand for air freight transport options out of Europe, Dachser USA, a subsidiary of the global logistics provider Dachser, is expanding its dedicated Frankfurt-Chicago air cargo service with the addition of a second flight, scheduled for the weekday to compliment the current weekend schedule. Dachser USA has been successfully operating a dedicated Frankfurt-Chicago-Frankfurt air cargo service since end of July last year when demand for air transport began to increase due to pandemic-related supply chain disruption.

“Many of our customers are shifting some of their shipments to air freight transport because of the uncertainty surrounding ocean transport right now. As volumes increase, our recently launched dedicated Frankfurt-Chicago air freight service continues to attract clients and is now operating at full capacity. In order to serve the growing demand for reliable and predictable service levels, we launched our new weekday service, which is already drawing new customers,” said Andy Frommenwiler, Vice President, Air Freight, Dachser USA.

The new route will be operated by American Airlines with B777 / PAX freighters and will run every Wednesday from Frankfurt to Chicago. This additional dedicated air freight option will allow for more transit choices as Dachser’s extensive network continues to expand, innovate and deliver for its customers.

SERVICE DETAILS -- Routing

Departure -- Destination

WEEKLY

Frankfurt, Germany -- Chicago, Illinois

SATURDAY, 5:00 PM CET -- SATURDAY, 7:00 PM CST

WEEKLY

Chicago, Illinois -- Frankfurt, Germany

SATURDAY, 11:00 PM CST -- SUNDAY, 2:00 PM CET

NEW WEEKLY WEEKDAY

Frankfurt, Germany -- Chicago, Illinois

WEDNESDAY, 3:05 PM CET -- WEDNESDAY, 5:00 PM CST

Dachser USA’s expanded dedicated flight service connects its US customers to the entire European market through its comprehensive land transport network from Frankfurt. Through Dachser’s road transport network, the service connects 37 European countries such as Germany, Austria, Benelux, Switzerland, Spain, France, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia. For European customers, Dachser USA’s dedicated trucking service in the US enables prompt door-to-door deliveries within the 48 contiguous states.

Customers interested in reserving their shipment on Dachser USA’s dedicated weekly flight service or in learning more about this new weekday charter flight option, can contact their local Dachser USA representative or email sales.usa-asl@dachser.com for further information.