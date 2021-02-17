Superfood Start-up KoRo Uses Descartes Ecommerce WMS to Fulfill Surging Order Volumes

Descartes Systems Group, the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Berlin-based KoRo Handels GmbH, a leading online provider of quality food directly sourced from the producer to the end consumer, is using the Descartes Ecommerce Warehouse Management Solution (WMS) to scale order fulfillment to meet peak promotions and maintain customer satisfaction.

“Successful influencer marketing combined with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has translated into a strong increase in customer demand. The solution from our fulfillment services provider could not scale to manage this growth. This resulted in delayed shipping and our customer service department being flooded with order status inquiries,” said Biggy Le, Head of Processes at KoRo. “We urgently needed a solution and, in just 30 days, we deployed Descartes’ ecommerce WMS to scale fulfillment operations and improve customer satisfaction. We’re now shipping approximately 30,000 packages per month and, even during peak times, orders are shipped on the same day.”

The Descartes Ecommerce WMS solution automates ecommerce processes from initial goods receipt through put-away in the warehouse, order processing, outbound shipment execution and returns management. It collects order information from ecommerce websites, translates it into mobile scanning-driven pick-and-pack processes within the warehouse, initiates the shipment to the customer, and synchronizes receiving and fulfillment information with the customer’s financial and shipment tracking systems. This rapid-to-deploy automation enables small-to-medium-sized retailers to scale to support growing ecommerce demand.

“We’re pleased that our solution is enabling KoRo to enhance the customer experience, reduce the unnecessary demands on their customer service team, and significantly increase order fulfillment capacity,” said Dirk Haschke, VP & General Manager, Ecommerce at Descartes. “Descartes’ ecommerce solutions can be easily adapted to support unique and complex fulfillment requirements, and integrated with a broad range of internal systems, shopping carts and marketplaces to help retailers and online pure players scale their ecommerce business profitably.”

For more information on Descartes’ solutions for ecommerce, visit ecommerce.descartes.com.