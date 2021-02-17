New Narrow Aisle Reach Truck from Yale Wins Product of the Year Award

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Feb. 17, 2021) – The recently launched Yale® narrow aisle reach truck is already earning recognition, crowned a 2020 Product of the Year Award winner by the readers of Material Handling Product News and MaterialHandling247.com. The NR/NDR series beat out four other candidates in the ergonomics and safety category for its operator comfort, visibility and productivity in high-density warehousing applications.

“With space and labor becoming scarce and more expensive, warehouses are looking to narrower aisles and higher-level storage locations to manage growing inventories,” says Brad Long, Brand Manager, Yale Materials Handling Corporation. “We engineered the new reach truck to be the gold standard, equipping operators to efficiently service high-density storage configurations and achieve faster cycle times, with the ergonomic features for performance all shift long.”

Operator comfort: The reach truck offers a generous lineup of industry-exclusive features for a more comfortable ride that staves off fatigue. The Operator Sensing System detects operator presence without traditional pedals, offering freedom to comfortably adjust stance, and the optional smart ride suspended floor system alleviates up to 60% of shocks and vibrations transmitted to the operator.

Visibility: Best-in-class forward visibility and advanced features help operators work with precision and confidence at height. The standard wide mast opening provides up to 33% greater visibility than leading competitors, while optional features like the laser fork level and the wireless camera with built-in LED lights provide optimum lighting, guidance and viewing perspective to eliminate guesswork when positioning forks at high-level storage locations.

Productivity: With industry-leading lift and lower speeds, the Yale® narrow aisle reach trucks move more pallets in less time than competitive models from Raymond and Crown, helping shave seconds off each pick. That translates into increased productivity by as much as 7% per truck, per shift.

For those and other advantages, the Yale reach truck joined 11 other products as winners in their respective categories.

The Reader’s Choice Products of the Year Awards by Material Handling Product News and MaterialHandling247.com honors the achievements of companies for advances in materials handling systems and equipment within manufacturing, distribution centers and warehouses.

