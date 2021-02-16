New Research Reveals Enterprise “Digital Divide” Has Increased as a Result of the Pandemic

Stratix Corporation, a leading provider of Managed Mobility Services (MMS) in the U.S., has partnered with VDC Research on their latest in-depth research surveying North America-based IT stakeholders to better understand how they adapted their technology programs to rapid disruption due to the pandemic, and gauge the impact of these changes on their investment and larger strategic initiatives for their mobile and frontline workforces.

The survey’s findings establish that only those already ahead of the curve on IT investments were able to continue operating normally. Consequently, those same innovative organizations are now most aggressively expanding their mobile technology investments and capabilities in response to COVID-19. This leaves the trailing majority of businesses that were most impacted by the pandemic in dire need of establishing their own “new normal” of baseline mobile technologies to empower them with the flexibility necessary to remain productive and competitive.

Additional findings from the report include:

Organizations using MMS were 36% more likely to continue to operate normally with no revenue impact from COVID-19, than those who did not use MMS.

55.4% of respondents invested in additional mobile technologies in response to the pandemic, and 47.7% added new mobile programs.

More than 75% of respondents either agree or strongly agree that COVID-related disruptions have transformed the ways in which their organizations engage and do business with their customers.

33.2% say COVID-19 has aggressively accelerated the pace at which they pursue and roll out new IT/mobile technology projects.

Amongst those who are aggressively accelerating IT investment, 61% are most likely to move to a 1:1 model of device deployment, a significant paradigm shift away from corporate-owned shared devices.

“This paper and the research done to support it both highlight the organizational characteristics that enabled successful pandemic pivoting – factors such as a flexible IT infrastructure and mature technology vendor partnerships proved critical,” said Pat Nolan, Analyst, Enterprise Mobility & the Connected Worker with VDC Research. “Moreover, this research leverages firsthand insights to provide guidance regarding the cross-industry accelerated focus on disruption readiness that will be grounded in increased mobile technology investments and partnerships.”

“The VDC findings showcase the need for flexible IT infrastructure and the substantial value MMS provides the enterprise,” said Stratix Senior Vice President Marketing Elizabeth Klingseisen. “It’s clear that a combination of innovative planning and expert IT partners well-versed in technology deployments and support for mobile workforces is a must-have to successfully navigate disruption.”

The full survey results and findings can be found in the Enterprise Mobility Outlook: Thriving Amidst Disruption Through Mobile First Strategies research report.

About VDC

VDC Research provides in-depth insights to technology vendors, end-users, and investors across the globe. Offering syndicated reports and custom consultations, VDC’s market research coverage of AutoID & Data Capture, Enterprise Mobility & Connected Devices, Industrial Automation & Sensors, and IoT & Embedded Technologies is among the most advanced in the industry, helping clients make critical decisions with confidence. VDC’s methodologies consistently provide accurate forecasts and unmatched thought leadership for deeply technical markets.

About Stratix

The most experienced pure-play enterprise mobility specialist in the U.S., Stratix is dedicated to guaranteeing nonstop mobility. The company leverages 35+ years of expertise and experience to accelerate and inspire business mobility transformation for some of the world’s most iconic brands. Their SmartMobile programs ensure each client has the right technology, tools and support programs in place to stay ahead. For additional information, visit: www.stratixcorp.com