Logistics gives back: February 2021

A2b Fulfillment, a third-party order fulfillment and customer service specialist, has pledged $150,000 to the Pete Nance Boys and Girls Club’s Capital Campaign for the charity’s new facility in Greensboro, Georgia. The company has funded $60,000 to date and will remit another $90,000 over the next three years. Upon completion, the new Pete Nance Boys and Girls Club building will be equipped with a STEM lab, study and mentoring rooms, an arts room, and a gym.
Qatar Airways Cargo and global transport and logistics company Kuehne+Nagel have donated airfreight services to UNICEF as part of the “1 million kilos” charitable initiative. Triggered by the Covid-19 crisis, the “1 million kilos” initiative is part of the larger “We Qare” project of Qatar Airways Cargo, through which the airline donated 1 million kilos of freight for humanitarian aid during 2020.
Industrial automation specialist Berkshire Grey partnered with food-rescue organizations City Harvest and the Greater Boston Food Bank to distribute food to needy families for Thanksgiving. In addition to donating about 40,000 pounds of food, Berkshire Grey supplied robotic systems to pick and pack shelf-stable food into boxes.
Shipping and logistics company CMA CGM donated and distributed 10,000 18-pound turkeys to families in areas hit hard by Covid-19. Turkeys were provided to families in Lake Charles, Louisiana; Houston; Los Angeles; Nashville, Tennessee; and Norfolk, Virginia.
Material handling equipment company Raymond Storage Concepts Inc. donated a Raymond 8210 pallet truck (top photo) to the Inter Parish Ministry food pantry in Cincinnati.