Logistics gives back: February 2022

In response to requests by New Jersey and New York food banks, shelters, and other service organizations looking for corrugated containers for meals and to store belongings, corrugated products manufacturer President Container Group (PCG) has donated 20,000 containers over the past year. (See top photo.) The company has also created “The PCG Cares Initiative” to continue helping wherever high-quality, clean, and reliable corrugated containers are needed in the two states.
To support its workforce and the communities where they live, truckload carrier U.S. Xpress invested nearly $200,000 in community partnerships and funded $350,000 in free college tuition and continuing education for employees and their dependents in 2021.
Third-party service provider Atlantic Logistics has established a philanthropy initiative—“Atlantic Cares.” The company is continuing a 20-year tradition of charitable giving through that initiative by donating to 12 local nonprofits and creating a formalized volunteer program. Each nonprofit organization will receive a $2,500 donation. (At right: Volunteers working at Seamark Ranch.)
Raymond West, an authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Center, raised more than $15,000 for breast cancer awareness during its eighth annual Pink Pallet Jack Project online auction. Three Raymond 8210 powered pallet jacks were auctioned off on eBay between Oct. 18 and 28, with the proceeds split evenly between the Tina Fund, the HERS Breast Cancer Foundation, and Breast Cancer Angels.