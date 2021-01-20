Logistics gives back: January 2021

Mobile device logistics specialist AssetGenie Inc. has partnered with over 100 school districts across the nation to provide Covid-19 safety kits containing sanitizer and dispensers, masks, and floor decals. AssetGenie says it will continue to donate masks and hand sanitizer throughout the 2020–2021 school year to help districts facing budget constraints.
Shipping and logistics company CMA CGM sent eight shipping containers and emergency supplies to California in October to support the battle against wildfires. Four of the containers were transported to the Los Angeles Fire Department for the staging and storage of firefighting equipment. The other four were transported to San Luis Obispo County and loaded with firefighting recovery supplies.
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Mckinney Trailer Rentals, a family-owned provider of over-the-road trailer rentals and leases, has launched a fundraising initiative in conjunction with the Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research. Throughout the month of October, the company donated a percentage of revenue from each trailer rented to the foundation.
Forklift manufacturer BYD Forklift has donated an electric forklift and two electric pallet jacks to the AV Dream Center, a food bank serving Northern Los Angeles County. The company, known for its unique blue-painted vehicles (top photo), donated an emission-free electric ECB16 three-wheel forklift with a 110-volt wall charger and two electric PMW20 pallet jacks.
In a uniquely challenging year, more than two dozen fundraising teams from across AIT Worldwide Logistics’ global network came together to raise $22,621 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through a “virtual walk” event. With matching funds from the company added in, AIT employees surpassed their initial $30,000 fundraising goal for a final donation of $45,242.