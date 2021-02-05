CEVA Logistics signs five-year contract with Maastricht Exhibition Centre

Marseille, France February 5th 2021, CEVA Logistics’ specialist Showfreight division has signed a five year deal to work with one of the Netherlands leading exhibition centres – MECC (Maastricht Exhibition and Conference Centre). Comprising 3 halls covering 30,000m2 of exhibition floors, the centre is host to numerous events every year.

CEVA Showfreight will oversee the entire process for the world’s premier art fair in 2021

CEVA Logistics and MECC Maastricht have been working together for more than 20 years and signed this new five-year contract, which will run until the end of 2025. This new deal between the two organisations expands on a previous three-year agreement and highlights their common commitment to the future.

For all MECC Maastricht events , CEVA Logistics is the preferred logistics supplier, and will provide forklift services, storage, Customs, on-site supervision and will have dedicated, experienced personnel based at MECC to oversee the entire process.

As a multifunctional and compact venue, MECC Maastricht has over 30 years of experience in hosting and organizing international conferences and exhibitions in a climate where service and quality are the keywords. It features a completely renewed, state-of-the-art conference centre and with its multi-purpose space and flexibility, accommodates many successful international events.

Following the signing, planning is already underway for the major event planned for 2021 – TEFAF Maastricht (organized by the The European Fine Art Foundation). Widely regarded as the world’s premier fair for fine art, antiques and design, it will feature many prestigious dealers from dozens of countries and is a showcase for the finest art works currently on the market.

Alongside the traditional areas of Old Master paintings, antiques and classical antiquities that cover approximately half of the fair, the event will also feature modern and contemporary art, photography, jewellery, 20th century design and works on paper.

Says CEVA Logistics’ Managing Director Showfreight, Sharon Robinson "The events and exhibition industry has been hit particularly hard by the global pandemic. It’s great to have some positive news from our long-term partners at Maastricht in the shape of this new expanded contract. The commitment of both teams to maintain a stable future for the industry and to already be working to welcome back important events is a signal of hope for all of us”.