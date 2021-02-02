Acquired Data Solutions Deepens Cybersecurity Footprint with CMMC Leadership

Rockville, MD, February 2, 2021 –Acquired Data Solutions (ADS), a leading-edge technology and engineering solutions provider, continues to deepen its expertise and leadership across the Cybersecurity space.ADS brings over 20 years of expertise in the Operational Technology arena, including risk analysis, test and evaluation, and computer security support, all key components of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) requirements. Along with this, ADS and its team of industry-leading experts, such as Leighton Johnson, CISSP, CISM, CMMC-AB Provisional Assessor L-3, deliver added value to organizations they serve in sharing their expertise to successfully lead them through the process, which is a critical enabler of contractual work and growth potential.

In January, 2020, the Department of Defense (DoD) found that the existing initial management oversight and management of the security and safety of its support information between contractor and supplier environments was largely insufficient.

This led to new regulations requiring multi-faceted approaches to security and integrity of data in the CMMC certification process.

ADS’ Leighton Johnson became a certified CMMC Provisional Assessor in September, 2020.

Consisting of 17 domains, the CMMC certification delivers guidance to organizations on cybersecurity practices, processes, and capabilities for suppliers and vendors to ensure DoD-focused contractual information and specialized unclassified data fulfills the current requirements.

“We are proud to count leading experts in the cybersecurity field, such as Leighton Johnson, as part of the ADS team,” said Steve Seiden, President of Acquired Data Solutions. “His track-record, spanning more than four decades and several books, not only delivers the essential edge we need to keep a continual pulse on the evolving cybersecurity industry, but forms a key area where we drive even greater value to the clients we serve.”

For more information about ADS’ Cybersecurity and CMMC offerings, visit https://acquireddatasolutions.com/cybersecurity/.

About Acquired Data Solutions

Acquired Data Solutions has over 20 years’ experience providing Engineering & Technology Solutions in Test, Automation, Integration, and Cybersecurity for the engineering life cycle to government agencies and the commercial sector. To learn more visit www.acquireddatasolutions.com.