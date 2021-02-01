Increasing Urgency for Vaccine Supplies Drives Launch of New Vaccine Manufacturing Resources on Thomasnet.com

New York (February 1, 2021) –Thomas, the leader in product sourcing, supplier selection, and marketing solutions for industry, today announced its new product category ‘Vaccine Cold Chain Logistics and Supply.’ Established in response to increased sourcing demands related to the global COVID-19 vaccine rollout, the new category identifies the top 1,200 North American manufacturing suppliers ready to provide the essential supplies needed for production and distribution of the vaccine.

“In the United States, one of the most glaring vaccine challenges is the critical shortfalls of the supply chain,” said Thomas President & CEO Tony Uphoff. “To address these shortages, our team at Thomas is working diligently to help the manufacturing industry identify the available resources and capabilities to support the production process. Our newest sourcing category, Vaccine Cold Chain Logistics and Supply, connects manufacturers with industrial suppliers ready to and capable of meeting those critical vaccine production needs.”

In addition to its new product category launch, Thomas also announced the platform’s top sourcing trends related to these critical COVID-19 supplies. Thomasnet.com data shows vaccine-related trending sourcing data categories have increased massively year-over-year (YoY), quarter over quarter (QoQ), and month over month (MoM). Notable categories include:

Dry Ice

Up 1,138% YoY

Up 695% QoQ

Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers

Up 835% YoY

Up 571% QoQ

Syringes

Up 187% YoY

Up 182% QoQ

Up 403% MoM

Disposable Syringes

Up 61% YoY

Up 33% QoQ

Up 175% MoM

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Up 17% YoY

Up 123% QoQ

Medical Injection Molded Plastics

Up 133% YoY

Up 77% QoQ

Up 316% MoM

Pharmaceutical Processing Equipment

Up 63% YoY

Up 56% QoQ

Up 1,250% MoM

Laboratory Equipment & Supplies

Up 34% YoY

This new product category and industrial sourcing data release are just two components of Thomas’ overarching, ongoing COVID-19 Response to the global pandemic. This includes the Thomas COVID-19 Resource Hub – providing mission-critical, real-time information, and important updates to keep industrial business leaders up to date; new industrial sourcing filters on Thomasnet.com; and Thomas’ partnership facilitation between manufacturing companies to keep industrial businesses moving forward during this challenging time.

About Thomas

Thomas provides actionable information, data, analysis and tools that align with and support today’s industrial buying process. Its solutions include the Thomas Network at Thomasnet.com® ,industry’s largest and most active buyer/supplier network. Through Thomas Marketing Services, the company provides full-service industrial marketing programs and website development. Thomas Product Data Solutions helps manufacturers connect with design engineers through advanced CAD/BIM and data syndication services. Thomas Industrial Data supplies sourcing and supply chain trend data to media, investors, analysts, and researchers to provide market insight and inform decision making. Thomas WebTrax® provides opportunity intelligence on in-

market buyers to help marketing and sales teams track, identify, and engage high-value prospects. Thomas Insights delivers original content to help marketers and supply chain professionals inform their decision-making, through leading titles including Inbound Logistics®, Thomas Industry Update, Industrial Equipment News® (IEN®), and the Thomas Index ™.