Circle Logistics Sees Revenue, Employee and Branch Growth in 2020

Circle Logistics (Circle), an industry-leading provider of ground transportation solutions across the U.S., saw significant growth in 2020, highlighted by a 20 percent increase in revenue versus FY 2019. In addition, Circle opened two new branches in Boulder, Colorado and Salt Lake City, Utah, posted 98 percent on-time-delivery for shipments and hired more than 100 new employees--all while adapting its business to serve customers during disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In one of the most challenging years in the history of the logistics industry, Circle found a way to adjust, adapt, and grow--all while keeping shipments moving for our customers,” said Eric Fortmeyer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Circle Logistics. “We believe this attitude and commitment to creative solutions will only help us succeed as we enter a more normalized environment in 2021.”

Additional Circle Logistics 2020 highlights:

As for 2021, Circle plans to continue on their trajectory as one of the fastest-growing transportation companies in the country:

“The success of 2020 has provided great momentum for 2021 as we continue to provide the coverage, capacity and service our clients expect and deserve,” said Fortmeyer. “Consequently, we plan to hire another 100 employees by the end of this year.”