Allen Lund Company Celebrates 45th Anniversary

The Allen Lund Company (ALC) announces the celebration of its 45th anniversary in 2021. ALC launched in 1976 and continues to thrive as a top-tier transportation company with a network of nationwide offices.

Eddie Lund, President of ALC commented, "Mom and Dad started this company 45 years ago to provide great service to their customers and to create great jobs for their employees. We will honor their legacy by conducting our business with continued integrity, commitment, and hard work. As we have grown so have our employees, whether they have been with us 40 years or just starting out we thank them for their dedication and contributions to our success.”

Allen Lund Company's success continues to be marked by an annual Acts of Kindness program completed by employees which began in 2016, ALC's 40th year in business.

About Allen Lund Company:

Specializing as a national third-party transportation broker with nationwide offices and over 550 employees, the Allen Lund Company works with shippers and carriers across the nation to arrange dry, refrigerated (specializing in produce), and flatbed freight; additionally, the Allen Lund Company has a logistics and software division, ALC Logistics, and an International Division licensed by the FMC as an OTI-NVOCC #019872NF. If you are interested in joining the Allen Lund Company team, please click here.

Established in 1976, the Allen Lund Company was recognized by Food Logistics magazine as a 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider for TransKool Solutions, Logistics Tech Outlook for our software division ALC Logistics as a 2018 Top 10 Freight Management Solution Providers, 2018 Food Logistics' Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list, 2017 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Top 100, 2017 Food Logistics 100+ Top Software and Tech Provider, a 2016 Top IT Provider by Inbound Logistics, 2015 Coca-Cola Challenger Carrier of the Year, 2015 Top Private Company in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal, 2015 Top 100+ Software and Technology Providers, 2015 Top 100 Logistics IT Provider by Inbound Logistics, a 2014 Great Supply Chain Partner, and was placed in Transport Topics' "2014 Top 25 Freight Brokerage Firms." The company manages over 365,000 loads annually, and received the 2013 "Best in Cargo Security Award." In 2011, the company received the TIA 3PL Samaritan Award, and NASTC (National Association of Small Trucking Companies) named Allen Lund Company the 2010 Best Broker of the Year. More information is available at allenlund.com