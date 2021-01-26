Sendle partners with Kidizen to help parents reduce fashion waste, ship sustainably

SEATTLE (Jan. 26, 2021) — Sendle, the national shipper designed for small business, announced today a partnership with Kidizen, the mom-powered kids’ fashion marketplace, that will help Kidizen sellers simplify and streamline their shipping operations. With more than 700,000 active users across the U.S., Kidizen gives parents and resellers everywhere a way to buy and sell gently worn kids clothing, and to help reduce the environmental impact of fashion waste.

“We have a tremendous opportunity to help people live more sustainably through buying and selling quality, secondhand fashion,” said Dori Graff, co-founder and CEO at Kidizen. “With Sendle, we have a national shipping partner to help our sellers manage their delivery in a seamless, yet highly affordable and eco-friendly way. That’s something that perfectly aligns with the values shared by the Kidizen community.”

Kidizen and the growth of sustainable secondhand fashion online

Online resale marketplaces have experienced rapid growth in recent years: The second-hand apparel market is worth roughly $28 billion today and grew 25 times faster than the overall retail market in 2019. Much of that growth is attributed to the COVID-fuelled shift to online shopping, and the growing consumer demand for a more sustainable approach to fashion. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that more than 17 million tons of textile waste end up in landfills each year.

Kidizen offers a sustainable way to shop for clothing, and was created to reduce the waste commonly associated with children’s clothing, which tends to have a very short life before being thrown away. The partnership with Kidizen furthers Sendle’s continued focus on helping small businesses thrive, and doing so in a sustainable way.

A seamless shipping experience for Kidizen marketplace sellers

With Sendle’s integration, Kidizen sellers can instantly print shipping labels directly from their dashboard, giving them a streamlined way to manage orders and book package delivery across the U.S. Sendle offers small businesses a simple, affordable and reliable shipping service with flat-rate pricing that takes the headache out of calculating shipping costs.

Sendle also brings 100% carbon neutral shipping to Kidizen, offsetting the emissions from every single package shipped, and investing in high-impact environmental projects including forest regeneration in Australia and the U.S.’s Lower Mississippi Valley.

“Kidizen is making it fun and simple for parents and resellers everywhere to run a successful business on their platform, and to help the environment at the same time,” said James Chin Moody, co-founder and CEO at Sendle. “We’re excited to work with a company that shares our commitment to small sellers, and to making a positive impact on our planet at such a critical time.”

Today’s announcement builds on Sendle’s existing eCommerce marketplace integrations with Etsy, WooCommerce, Shopify and eBay — each designed to make the shipping experience seamless for small businesses, no matter where they sell.

For more information on Sendle, please visit https://www.sendle.com/en-us.

About Sendle

Sendle is the first shipping carrier in the United States specifically designed to serve the needs of small businesses in the eCommerce space. Sendle levels the playing field for small businesses by offering affordable, national flat-rate shipping, with no hidden fees, subscriptions, or warehousing required. Merchants simply purchase a label and schedule a pickup from Sendle, and their package is picked up from their front door. Sendle is the first 100% carbon neutral shipping carrier in the U.S. and is a Certified B-Corporation. The company was founded in Australia in 2014 by James Chin Moody, and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington and Sydney, Australia.