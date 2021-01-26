ATA Freight’s Support of Trees for the Future (TREES) Helping to Reduce CO2 Emissions Around the World

Garden City, NY… ATA Freight, a leading global logistics and freight forwarding services provider, has been doing its part to protect our earth, reduce human impact on our natural resources, and help stave off hunger and poverty. The eco- and socially-minded company has long supported the efforts of the organization, Trees for the Future (TREES), a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to end hunger and poverty by training farmers to regenerate their land. In 2020, ATA Freight participated in a TREES Adopt a Project to implement the Kaffrine 7 Forest Garden Project in the Missirah area of the Kaffrine Region of Senegal. ATA Freight supported the planting of 100,000 trees and 40 acres, which will help to sequester 5,786 metric tons of CO2 over the next 20 years.

This is just one example of how ATA Freight has been assisting in the TREES Forest Garden program. ATA Freight’s Chief Operating Officer Matt Goker noted that ATA Freight has been supporting TREES for many years going back to 2011. A total of 167,000 trees have been planted as a result of ATA Freight’ support, offsetting 9,662 metric tons of CO2 emissions. Additionally, that has enabled 534 farming family members to gain improved lives through the planting of trees in sustainable farming systems.

“2020 was an unprecedented year in many ways not the least of which were the numerous examples of our earth’s evolving climate conditions and how that is manifesting itself around the world,” said Goker.

“This year saw an unparalleled number of hurricanes, raging wildfires, diminishing glaciers, tsunamis and more,” he continued. “Scientists attribute much of these occurrences to global warming which can be traced back to how we are and are not protecting our natural resources. We are very proud to be part of the TREES community and are fully-committed to the tree planting program which provides environmental benefits by improving soil fertility, water management, as well as climate mitigation and adaptation, and also gives opportunities to individuals in impoverished communities to farm and become self-sustaining. This, in turn, helps their children and future generations gain greater opportunities to receive an education and becoming contributing members of society and their communities.”

A single Forest Garden offsets 144.64 metric tons of CO2 per acre over 20 years. The average Forest Garden is one acre in size and one farmer/farming family cares for a Forest Garden which, on average, has approximately 2,500 trees. The cost to grow a Forest Garden is $800 which covers the costs of seeds, biodegradable nursery bags for seedlings, basic tree planting tools (i.e., wheelbarrow, shovel, hoe, water can and pruning shears) and training from field staff. Other significant benefits of a Forest Garden are its role in local food security, watershed management preventing flooding, the prevention of further deforestation and biodiversity loss, and the elimination of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. For more information on Trees for the Future and its Forest Garden program, visit: www.trees.org