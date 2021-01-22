DAYTON FREIGHT RECEIVES THE 2020 LTL U.S. REGIONAL CARRIER AWARD FROM PENSKE LOGISTICS

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, received the 2020 LTL U.S. Regional Carrier Award from Penske Logistics.

Winners were selected among other carriers who were ranked by Penske’s enterprise scorecard, combined with feedback from Penske customers’, operations and sourcing personnel.

With operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, Penske Logistics provides supply chain management and logistics services to leading companies around the world. Penske delivers value through its design, planning and execution in transportation, warehousing and freight management.

“We are honored to receive this award from Penske Logistics for the fourth time. This recognition is a true testament to our commitment to meet and exceed our customers’ needs and expectations,” says Dave Brady, Dayton Freight’s VP of Sales. “Thank you to Penske and our Dayton Freight employees who made this possible.”

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 14th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 60+ Service Centers in 14 Midwest states, served by 5,000+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.