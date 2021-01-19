Sinokor Adds 1,700 Containers Refrigerated by Carrier Transicold PrimeLINE Units to Support Increased Demand

SINGAPORE, Jan. 19, 2021 – Helping to support increased demand for refrigerated cargo shipping, South Korea's Sinokor Merchant Marine Company Ltd. is acquiring 1,700 new containers refrigerated by Carrier Transicold PrimeLINE® units. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

The new refrigerated containers, a combination of 1,000 40-foot, high-cube and 700 20-foot boxes, will expand Sinokor’s refrigerated container inventory serving routes in the Asia-Pacific region, including China, Vietnam, Thailand and Korea.

“We have been very satisfied with the performance of the PrimeLINE unit, which is an integral part of our existing fleet,” said Hun Heo, manager, container management team, Sinokor. “Besides its leadership in energy efficiency, the PrimeLINE unit’s reliability reduces maintenance requirements resulting in lower lifecycle cost, and the unit has proven itself to be the preferred choice among our customers who ship sensitive perishable cargo, such as durian.”

The PrimeLINE refrigeration unit, which has been the industry sales leader for 13 consecutive years, features a digital scroll compressor that delivers low energy consumption and a value proposition that includes rapid temperature pull-down, tight temperature control, high air-flow performance and excellent cost of ownership.

“At Carrier Transicold, we are pleased to support Sinokor’s expansion as it grows to support perishable and frozen commerce throughout the region,” said Leow Eng Meng, director, container sales, Asia-Pacific, Carrier Transicold.

PrimeLINE units are one of the solutions offered through Carrier’s Healthy, Safe, Sustainable Cold Chain Program to preserve and protect the supply of food, medicine and vaccines. Learn more at corporate.carrier.com/healthycoldchain or visit www.transicold.carrier.com.

About Carrier Transicold