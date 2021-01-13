Hyster Takes Home Two Reader’s Choice Awards for Lift Truck Solutions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Jan. 13, 2021) – The high-capacity Hyster® J155-190XNL lift truck with factory integrated lithium-ion power and the company’s lift truck sanitization program, HY-Shield Clean, each won Products of the Year Awards as voted on by readers of Material Handling Product News and MaterialHandling247.com.

The Hyster J155-190XNL series earned the top spot in the lift trucks and accessories category as a high-performance, zero emission alternative for heavy-duty, higher-capacity applications that have traditionally relied on internal combustion engines. The J155-190XNL series is the industry’s first sit-down counterbalanced lift truck with factory integrated 350-volt lithium-ion power in the 15,500 to 19,000 pound capacity range.

HY-Shield Clean, COVID-19 virus safety initiative from Hyster beat out three other contenders as the top pick in the maintenance, repairs and operations category. The program is designed to help keep facility personnel safe during all aspects of forklift activity, including daily operation and service calls.

The program helps operations apply best practices from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and includes a range of offerings for effective sanitization before, during and after each service call or shift.

“From navigating emissions regulations while hitting productivity targets to providing essential services during a pandemic, it’s clear that our customers are tasked with adapting to a fast-changing environment,” says Jennifer Meyers, Brand Manager, Hyster Company. “That’s why we’re deeply committed to providing the solutions to help them power through every challenge.”

The Material Handling Product News and MaterialHandling247.com Products of the Year Reader’s Choice Award honors the achievements of companies for advances in materials handling systems and equipment within manufacturing, distribution centers and warehouses.

About Hyster Company

Hyster Company is a leading world-wide lift truck designer and manufacturer. Hyster Company offers 130 lift truck models configured for gasoline, LPG, diesel and electric power, with one of the widest capacity ranges in the industry — from 2,000 to 105,000 lbs. Supported by one of the industry’s largest and most experienced dealer networks, Hyster Company builds tough, durable lift trucks that deliver high productivity, low total cost of ownership, easy serviceability and advanced ergonomic features, accompanied by outstanding parts, service and training support.