KAMAN DISTRIBUTION GROUP ANNOUNCES NEW EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENT

Bloomfield, CT – January 13, 2021 – Kaman Distribution Group (“KDG”), a leading value-added distributor of bearings, power transmission, automation, and fluid power products, has announced the appointment of Chris Henson as the Vice President of Business Development.

Most recently, Chris served as a Vice President in The Timken Company’s Industrial Bearings business leading product management and engineering. In addition, Chris held the position of Vice President of Corporate Development & Strategy at Timken. As a member of the KDG Executive Team, Chris will be critical in driving our growth strategy, with a particular focus on executing key acquisitions. Chris holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Virginia. He received his MBA, with High Distinction, from the University of Michigan.

“The addition of Chris to the Kaman Distribution team is a significant step in the evolution of our acquisition strategy” said Ben Mondics, President and CEO of KDG. “Chris’ well rounded experience and his knowledge of our industry coupled with his passion for winning, will be critical in helping build KDG into the premier platform in the industrial distribution industry. This hire demonstrates our commitment to our acquisition growth strategy and our continuing commitment to investing in talented and experienced team members. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to execute our strategic plans for growth.”

About Kaman Distribution Group

Kaman Distribution Group is a leading value-added distributor of bearings and power transmission, automation and fluid power products. KDG’s national footprint includes five distribution centers, 18 fabrication and assembly centers, and over 220 branches across the United States. KDG serves as a critical partner to approximately 50,000 customers and 10,000 suppliers through its extensive product offering and sophisticated design, customization, and technical services capabilities. KDG’s broad suite of value-added services include application engineering, belt fabrication, fluid analysis, fluid power systems design, hose and coupling assembly, inventory management, system design and build, inspection, and repair and remanufacturing. For more information about KDG, visit www.kamandistribution.com.