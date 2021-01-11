Transportation Insight Acquires Spend Management Experts to Strengthen Small Parcel Solutions and E-Commerce Offering

HICKORY, N.C. and ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2021 - Transportation Insight, a North American leader in enterprise logistics solutions, today announced the acquisition of Spend Management Experts LLC. Spend Management Experts is a leading provider of parcel optimization, transportation management and e-commerce services helping companies optimize their parcel and e-commerce spend.

This strategic acquisition bolsters Transportation Insight's parcel optimization and transportation management offering, increasing the company's focus in both small parcel and e-commerce capabilities. Spend Management Experts has an array of sophisticated supply chain customers specializing in retail, manufacturing and distribution across consumer products, medical, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, luxury products and consumer electronics, all complementing Transportation Insight's vertical strategy.

"We are excited to join the Transportation Insight team. By combining both companies' scale, we provide more resources to our existing customer base, and create one of the largest small parcel management and optimization companies in North America," said John Haber, chief executive officer of Spend Management Experts. "In 2020, large parcel shippers were forced to reevaluate their carrier relationships. Capacity and price were key challenges to maintaining a competitive edge and will continue to be major challenges in 2021. By uniting with Transportation Insight, the team will provide our combined client base with best-in-class strategy and planning solutions."

"Our mission is to deliver simple, insightful, reliable logistics solutions powered by proprietary technology and data to create a sustainable competitive advantage for our customers," stated Ken Beyer, chief executive officer at Transportation Insight Holdco. "Spend Management Experts is uniquely positioned, providing value across the supply chain, especially in small parcel and e-commerce logistics. As we look at the evolution of the market and the growth of e-commerce, Spend Management Experts aligns with our mission and focus on small parcel from an investment perspective."

John Haber will lead the small parcel division of Transportation Insight and brings extensive expertise and industry leadership. Spend Management Experts will maintain its Atlanta-based office.

About Transportation Insight, LLC

Transportation Insight is a multi-modal, lead logistics provider that partners with manufacturers, retailers, and distributors to achieve significant cost savings, reduce cycle times, and improve customer satisfaction rates through customized supply chain solutions. Transportation Insight offers a Co-Managed Logistics® form of 3PL, carrier sourcing, freight bill audit, and payment services, state-of-the-art transportation management system (TMS) applications, parcel technology platform (audit, engineering, advanced analytics), and business intelligence. Headquartered in Hickory, N.C., Transportation Insight has secondary operating centers and client support offices across North America. For more, visit www.transportationinsight.com or email info@transportationinsight.com.

Spend Management Experts

Spend Management Experts is a leading transportation spend management consultancy that helps companies optimize spend across the supply chain reducing costs by 20 percent or more. Spend Management Experts' finance background and experience analyzing shipping costs relative to carrier profitability enables the company to develop effective supply chain optimization strategies across all transportation modes. Spend Management Experts leverages cutting-edge proprietary models to identify savings opportunities and build negotiation strategies based on data and meaningful business cases, while providing clients with straightforward details on exactly how savings are derived. For more, visit www.spendmanagementexperts.com.

About Transportation Insight Holdco

Transportation Insight Holdco operates as the parent company of Enterprise Logistics provider Transportation Insight, LLC, and freight brokerage Nolan Transportation Group. Together, these companies help client shippers engineer efficient supply chain networks. Combined, the $3.2 billion TI HoldCo organization serves 7,000 clients with logistics management services that include domestic transportation (truckload, less-than-truckload, parcel), e-commerce solutions, supply chain analytics, international transportation, warehouse sourcing, LEAN consulting, and supply chain sourcing of indirect materials including secondary packaging.