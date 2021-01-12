JLL Welcomes Industry Veteran Seth Geldzahler to Northeast Industrial Region Team

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., January 12, 2021 — JLL has hired 25-year industry veteran Seth Geldzahler as a senior managing director with the firm’s Northeast Industrial Region team, which serves a three-state market comprising roughly 1.54 billion square feet.

Geldzahler, former vice president of real estate with Bed Bath & Beyond, brings a deep understanding of the complex space-use, logistics and supply chain challenges faced by owners and occupiers in the rapidly evolving landscape. He will work alongside David Knee, vice chairman and broker lead for the Northeast Industrial Region.

Over 25 years, Geldzahler was responsible for a broad scope of real estate functions at Bed Bath & Beyond, focusing on industrial solutions during the past 10 years. He oversaw the company’s real estate growth from fewer than 100 stores to 1,500 retail locations (both owned and leased), and oversaw nearly five million square feet of industrial distribution space, office space, contact centers and data centers. He has deep experience in leasing, sales and acquisitions, project management, financing, construction, supply chain management and legal and compliance issues, and offers comprehensive knowledge on all aspects of the retail business.

“Seth’s extraordinary experience across a broad range of intersecting real estate disciplines enables him to provide a holistic approach to client needs,” said Knee. “His deep understanding of retailer needs and the relationship between real estate and supply chain dynamics will be an invaluable asset to our team.”

“I am excited to add my industry experience to the extensive JLL platform,” said Geldzahler. “The current environment provides owners and occupiers with a unique opportunity to reapproach strategies and tactics to achieve comprehensive solutions.”

Prior to Bed Bath & Beyond, Geldzahler worked as a commercial real estate attorney at Riker, Danzig, Scherer, Hyland & Perretti, LLP, and at the Resolution Trust Corporation. Geldzahler graduated cum laude from Tufts University, and earned his juris doctor from Rutgers Law School Newark. He is a past trustee and current Eastern Division Vice President – Volunteer Leadership for ICSC.

JLL formed its Northeast Industrial Region in early 2017, combining its industrial brokerage operations in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania into a single region. The firm merged its industrial business lines to better serve clients that increasingly view the industrial sector in all four states as one large interconnected market. The Northeast Industrial Market comprises approximately 1.54 billion square feet of industrial space, and represents the largest industrial market in the United States.

JLL is a leader in the northern/central New Jersey commercial real estate market, with more than 1,260 professionals and support staff providing agency leasing and property marketing, tenant representation, industrial services, strategic consulting, occupancy planning, workplace strategies, project and development services, property and facility management, and investment sales/capital markets debt and equity services to New Jersey's leading corporate tenants, investors and landlords. The firm, which assists clients from five full-service offices in Parsippany, Iselin (Metropark), Princeton, Morristown and East Rutherford, also acts as a local service provider for JLL’s global and national corporate clients in need of real estate assistance in New Jersey. NJBiz ranked JLL’s New Jersey operations as the No. 1 commercial real estate brokerage in the Garden State in 2020.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $18.0 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 94,000 as of March 31, 2020. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.