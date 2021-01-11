Roadie partners with Crew Nation to support live music crews

Crowdsourced delivery platform Roadie is teaming up with a global relief organization to help “roadies” that have been hurt by the pandemic.

The company said it will donate $1 for every large, extra-large, or huge “gig”—Roadie’s term for deliveries—during the month of January to support Crew Nation, a relief fund established to help live music crews, which have been hit hard by the pandemic as most live concerts have been canceled due to Covid-19.

“Music unites and inspires us. Whether you’re into Jimmy Buffett or Janelle Monae, The Weeknd or Willie Nelson, you can thank live music crews for bringing your favorite artists to life onstage,” Roadie Founder and CEO Marc Gorlin said in a statement Friday. “We were so inspired by roadie culture that we named our company after it; it’s why deliveries on our platform are called ‘Gigs’ and it’s why we’re proud to step in and work with our customers to help give a little back.”

Roadie is a crowdsourced delivery platform that works with consumers as well as small and large businesses for same-day, local deliveries. Drivers haul everything from “kayaks to couches, paint to puppy food” according to the company. The January donations to Crew Nation apply only to large consumer-listed deliveries, the company said.

Crew Nation is managed by Music Forward Foundation, a charitable 501c3 organization.