ATA Freight Earns Recognition as John Deere “Partner-Level Supplier”

Garden City, NY… ATA Freight, a leading global logistics and freight forwarding services provider, can add to an already impressive list of achievement with its latest announcement that it has earned recognition as a Partner-level Supplier for 2020 in the John Deere Achieving Excellence Program. The Partner-level status is Deere & Company’s highest supplier rating. ATA Freight was selected for the honor in recognition of its dedication to providing products and services of outstanding quality, as well as its commitment to continuous improvement.

ATA Freight Chief Operating Officer Matt Goker stated “Our longstanding relationship with John Deere has been an outstanding one. We are proud of our relationship with John Deere and this latest recognition.”

ATA Freight has achieved Partner-Level Logistics Provider status with John Deere Partner a total of ten times. The company’s consistently strong performance and high quality offerings also have garnered it the 2011 “Supplier of the Year” honor, the 2012 “Outstanding Performance” award, 2014 “Hall of Fame” honor, and 2015 “Supplier Innovation” award.

Suppliers that participate in the “Achieving Excellence” program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, cost management, delivery, technical support and wavelength, which is a measure of responsiveness. John Deere Supply Management created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement.

Mr. Goker added, “Today’s highly volatile supply chain demands the highest standards of quality and resilience in order to succeed. At ATA Freight, it is incumbent upon us to help shippers remain competitive and meet their contractual obligations by providing reliable logistics support and freight-forwarding services. We are doing that directly through our services and also by introducing them to our technology start-up, Quloi, which provides a 360º, end-to-end digital supply chain platform leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, proprietary algorithms and our deep logistics expertise.”

ATA Freight’s business is focused on optimizing its clients supply chain ecosystem to improve their bottom line. This achieved through its extensive portfolio of global logistics and freight forward services, as well as innovative shipment management solutions. Founded in 1996 in New York, the company has since evolved from a traditional freight forwarder to one of the leading providers of innovative and fully-integrated supply chain solutions ATA Freight currently has 30 strategically placed locations in six countries, including the USA, India, China, Turkey, Russia and Mexico. ATA Freight distinguishes its services with a customer-centric personal feel and a global reach, making it the ideal choice for customers that have complex logistics needs and demand flexible and agile solutions around the clock. For more information, visit: www.atafreight.com